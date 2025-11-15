Dairy Land earns global food-safety certification, raising manufacturing bar

As World Quality Week comes to an end, Dairy Land is marking a significant breakthrough in Kenya’s food manufacturing sector after its chocolate plant attained the internationally recognized FCCPP 20000 food quality certification.

The accolade places the company among top-tier producers committed to the highest standards of safety, hygiene, and product integrity.

With this milestone, Dairy Land has reaffirmed its dedication to eradicating food-poisoning challenges that continue to affect consumers, while positioning itself to penetrate and compete in wider global markets.

During the celebration, key stakeholders lauded the company’s progress but urged the government to play a more active role in ensuring steady access to raw materials and strengthening export infrastructures.

They emphasised that such support would not only enhance the competitiveness of local manufacturers but also contribute significantly to the country’s economic growth.

