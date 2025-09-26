Why tech startups are becoming the biggest employers in Kenya

Walk into Nairobi’s Lavington, Kilimani, Westlands, or Karen today and you’ll find buzzing coworking spaces filled with developers, marketers, and operations managers.

The rise of these spaces is not fuelled by government offices or big corporations, but tech start-ups.

Kenya secured $638 million in start-up funding in 2024, accounting for 29% of Africa's total, according to The Big Deal Africa.

Start-ups now employ thousands of Kenyans, directly and indirectly.