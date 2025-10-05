Kenya's wellness crisis and the new app designed to address it & help users thrive

Mental health conditions—many triggered by the relentless pressures of modern living—are silently draining Kenya’s economy by a staggering Sh62.2 billion, with workplace burnout gobbling up more than Sh50 billion annually in lost productivity.

Data from the Ministry of Health underscore the magnitude of the situation with 3.7 million Kenyans living with stress - related conditions, making the need for an accessible, integrated solution urgent.

This burden is largely a result of the impact of physical strain, financial stress, and poor nutritional habits, and underscore the need to prioritise holistic well being.

Although physical, mental and financial wellness remain a cornerstone of many employee wellness programs, recent data point to a wellness crisis.

It is against this backdrop that integrated financial services provider Old Mutual has launched Thrive Wellness App.

What makes the platform unique

The digital wellness platform is an all-in-one app designed to to address the growing challenges of physical, mental, nutritional, and financial well-being in Kenya.

(L-R) Janet Waiyaki Digital Lead, Martin Karenju, MD Life Assurance, Andrew Mwithiga Head of Digital and Innovation, Arthur Oginga Group CEO and Julius Ouma, MD Faulu Microfinance Bank during the launch of Thrive, a holistic wellness app.

The groundbreaking digital platform unifies physical, mental, nutritional, and financial wellbeing tools into one daily companion for healthier living.

It converts everyday lifestyle choices into measurable milestones, aiming to make wellbeing accessible and rewarding for all users.

“Thrive is more than a wellness tool; it’s a step towards reshaping how we think about everyday health and resilience. Our vision is to empower individuals to take small steps that build into lasting change, helping not only themselves, but their families, workplaces, and communities to thrive,” said Old Mutual Group CEO Arthur Oginga.

Features and tools for holistic wellness

Nutritional wellbeing is catered for in thge app with food diaries, meal planning journeys, and a recipe library to help prevent long-term health risks such as diabetes and hypertension.

On the financial front, Thrive avails tools and resources to help users understand their money mindset through budgeting, saving, and planning.With interactive and engaging tools and features, users can monitor their mental well-being with a Mind Score while using guided breathing, journaling, or gratitude tools to manage stress.

