Kenya showcases tourism potential at 15th Magical Kenya Travel Expo

Deputy President, Prof. Kithure Kindiki, officially opened the 15th edition of the Magical Kenya Travel Expo (MKTE) at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi.

The three-day event, themed 'Magical Kenya: Unlocking Africa's Potential through Sustainable Tourism', brought together over 6,500 delegates from 40 countries, making it one of the most significant gatherings in Africa’s tourism calendar. The Deputy President noted that the Expo provides Kenya with an opportunity to reinforce its place as Africa’s leader in sustainable tourism development and investment.

A booming sector

Kenya’s tourism sector has continued to show strong growth, with 2.4 million international arrivals recorded in 2024, generating Sh452 billion in revenue.



This performance has set the stage for the country’s ambitious target of welcoming 5.5 million visitors by 2027. Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano reaffirmed the government’s commitment to using tourism as a driver for economic transformation under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

Focus on investment and partnerships

One of the highlights of this year’s Expo was the integration of the Africa Tourism Investment Forum (ATIF).



Organised in partnership with the African Continental Free Trade Area, the forum offered a platform for pre-vetted African tourism enterprises to connect with global investors and policymakers. This initiative directly addressed the long-standing challenge of limited capital access for tourism businesses across the continent, opening doors to fresh opportunities for growth and innovation.

Infrastructure and connectivity boost

The government has also invested heavily in infrastructure to strengthen Kenya’s appeal as a tourism destination.



Projects such as the Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit Highway are expected to enhance access to the Western tourism circuit, while the Dongo Kundu Bypass will improve connectivity to coastal attractions. Air connectivity has equally improved, with more direct flights from key global markets making Kenya more accessible to international travellers.



This expansion is particularly critical as global travel patterns continue to shift towards authentic and sustainable tourism experiences.

