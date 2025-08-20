Proto Energy Limited’s sustainability efforts have resulted in a saving of 7,085.76 tonnes of CO2 in the first half of 2025, the company has revealed in its latest Sustainability Report.

This reduction is equivalent to the environmental benefit of growing 4,723.84 hectares of eucalyptus trees for a year.

The report, themed 'Creating a World of Endless Possibilities Through Sustainable Practices', sets a benchmark for the company’s commitment to integrating ESG principles into its core business strategy and operations.

It outlines a structured approach to sustainability, anchored on three pillars: Environmental Impact, Social Responsibility, and Governance (ESG).

Launch of Proto Energy's 2025 Sustainability Report

This framework aligns with key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including Good Health, Quality Education, Affordable and Clean Energy, and Climate Action.

Among the highlights in the first half of 2025: Education: 38 schools were converted from traditional firewood to cleaner, safer LPG cooking systems, creating a healthier learning environment for students.

Health: Three medical camps were conducted for staff and the surrounding communities.

Women Empowerment: 37 female employees benefited from a dedicated leadership and growth program.

“In an era where sustainability is no longer optional but essential, Proto Energy is embedding it at the core of our business,” said Joel Kamau, CEO of Proto Energy.

This reflects our steadfast focus on the planet, its people, and the creation of long-term value.



Our mission is to deliver clean, quality, and accessible LPG to every Kenyan household and business while protecting the environment and empowering our communities. Together, we fuel a future that is affordable, sustainable, and inclusive.

Proto Energy’s sustainability journey follows a clear, multi-phased roadmap. Having established a baseline in H1 2025, the company will design and implement a comprehensive sustainability framework by the end of H1 2026.

“Our ambition goes beyond numbers; it’s about shaping a future where every home and business in Kenya can access clean energy without compromising the health of our environment,” added Kamau. “We believe that sustainable energy is the bridge to stronger communities, thriving businesses, and a more resilient nation.”

The company also demonstrated its commitment to environmental stewardship and safety by planting 600 trees across operational sites, with the Proto Miritini Plant named overall winner in the Oil and Gas industry category at the annual Directorate of Occupational Safety and Health Services (DOSH) awards.

Looking ahead, Proto Energy has set ambitious targets, including: Achieving Net-Zero carbon emissions by 2040 Restoring 100 hectares of forested areas by 2030 Transitioning 50 more schools to clean LPG cooking by 2027