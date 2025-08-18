Colonel David Theodore Dobie (born October 21, 1912 in Tynemouth, Northumberland; died December 12, 1971 in Nairobi) was a British Army officer and entrepreneur whose name became synonymous with motor vehicle retail in East Africa .

He served in the Second World War, rising to the rank of lieutenant-colonel in the Parachute Regiment and receiving the Distinguished Service Order for gallantry and leadership.

After the war he settled in Kenya and used his organisational skills and contacts to found a motor business that later traded as D.T. Dobie.

READ ALSO: Watch out for these 6 factors when buying a used car in Kenya

Military career

ADVERTISEMENT

DT Dobie in British Army regalia at his wedding

Dobie’s wartime career took him through campaigns in North Africa and operations with airborne forces.

His service earned him recognition in allied honours lists and cemented his reputation as a capable leader before his transition into commerce.

Founding of D.T. Dobie

ADVERTISEMENT

In 1949 Dobie established a motor dealership in Nairobi.

Colonel Dobie established DT Dobie in 1949

What began as a small operation grew over time into one of the most visible names in Kenya’s automotive trade.

The firm introduced global vehicle brands into the local market and provided services that supported both private motorists and institutions.

For many years, the D.T. Dobie name was a familiar presence in the country’s urban centres.

ADVERTISEMENT

The business developed showrooms, service centres and a parts network that served private buyers, corporate fleets and public institutions across the region.

Growth, expansion of DT Dobie

After Dobie’s death in 1971, the company continued to operate under new leadership.

Over the following decades it adapted to shifts in demand, introducing additional vehicle lines, expanding service facilities and taking part in commercial fleet supply.

ADVERTISEMENT

DT Dobie

The business became part of larger international ownership structures, reflecting the growing globalisation of the automotive trade.

By 2023, the company had been absorbed into CFAO Motors Kenya as part of a restructuring of its parent group.

Two years later, in 2025, a court-appointed liquidator formally wound up D.T. Dobie’s legal entity.

The decision marked the end of its existence as an independent company after 76 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Expensive shortcut car owners have turned to for changing their vehicle colours

Legacy

Dobie spent his final years in Nairobi, where he died in 1971, leaving behind his wife and three children.

DT Dobie's grave site

His legacy endured through the company that carried his name for more than seven decades.

ADVERTISEMENT