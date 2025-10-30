Rise of gig economy in Kenya: Opportunities beyond 9 to 5

The gig economy comprises short-term, task-based work arranged through digital platforms or networks.

In Kenya, this sector has grown substantially, providing employment to many workers.

High unemployment drives this shift.

With 83.6% of employment in the informal sector, many seek gig work as an alternative, according to the International Labour Organization.

There are government initiatives which support this transition, in addition to investments from global tech giants to bolster infrastructure, AI training, and cloud services.

What opportunities exist in Kenya’s gig economy?

Key sectors include ride-hailing, delivery, freelancing, and business process outsourcing.

Platforms like Uber and Bolt dominate ride-hailing, while Glovo and Jumia Food handle deliveries.

Freelance sites such as Upwork, Fiverr, and Freelancer connect workers to global clients in writing, coding, and design.

Lynk offers gigs in domestic services, beauty, and repairs.

Fintech, led by M-Pesa, integrates gig payments seamlessly.

Digitally delivered services exports rose from USD1.78 billion in 2023 to USD1.98 billion in 2024, according to the U.S. International Trade Administration.

Gig work offers flexibility absent in traditional jobs.

Workers set schedules, enabling balance with family or education.

Drivers on platforms earn through peak-hour surges, supplementing income.

Freelancers access international markets, with Kenya's online gig sector expanding across Afric.

Virtual assistance and online tutoring provide entry for skilled youth, with platforms like PeoplePerHour and Toptal linking to high-value tasks.

Women benefit from home-based gigs , addressing gender gaps in formal employment. E-commerce roles, including drop-shipping, allow entrepreneurship without fixed capital.

Emerging challenges in Kenya’s gig economy

Challenges persist, including income instability and lack of social protections.

Earnings on microtask platforms are often low, falling below the minimum wage.

Internet access remains uneven across households, according to the Communications Authority of Kenya.

The gig economy continues to evolve in promising directions.

Kenya's National BPO Policy of 2025 and AI Strategy for 2025-2030 aim to enhance regulations and skills, according to the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy.

Regional frameworks under the East African Community and African Continental Free Trade Area facilitate talent mobility.

For Kenyans facing limited formal opportunities , gig work delivers practical pathways to economic participation.