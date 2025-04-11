TECNO launches Mobile Photography Association (MPA) to champion future of smartphone visual culture

In a landmark initiative set to shape the future of visual storytelling, TECNO Mobile has officially launched the Mobile Photography Association (MPA) - a global non-profit platform designed to empower, educate, and elevate the next generation of mobile photography creators.

Unveiled today in Nairobi, the MPA seeks to nurture a dynamic ecosystem of professional and aspiring mobile photographers, curators, educators, and digital storytellers, brought together by a shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of creativity through smartphone technology.

The initiative is powered by the innovative spirit of TECNO's Camon 40 Series, whose state-of-the-art AI imaging and pro-level camera tools have redefined mobile photography for users across emerging markets. The launch positions TECNO not only as a leader in smartphone hardware, but as a cultural catalyst - building a structured community where mobile photography can thrive as both art and career.

TECNO’s mission has always been to empower users to see the world differently,” said Tracy Mwila from TECNO Mobile. “With the launch of the MPA, we’re creating a lasting home for mobile photography and content creation, one where creativity meets technology, and talent is amplified through collaboration and global visibility.

Smartphone adoption in Africa is accelerating rapidly. In Q1 2024, the continent saw a 17.9% year-over-year growth in smartphone shipments, totaling over 20 million units. For the first time, smartphones outsold feature phones - a milestone that signals not just a technological shift, but a cultural one.

According to Ericsson's 2023 Mobility Report, sub-Saharan Africa is expected to reach 1.1 billion mobile subscriptions by 2029, with smartphones making up 67% of that figure. With more users accessing high-performance camera phones, mobile photography has become one of the most powerful and accessible storytelling tools on the continent.

The rapid evolution of smartphone cameras, particularly TECNO’s Camon 40 series, which boasts industry-leading imaging hardware and AI-powered features, has democratized photography, putting studio-grade tools into the hands of everyday creators. The MPA responds to this moment by building a structured ecosystem for growth, recognition, and shared learning.

The Association’s Key Focus Areas Include:

Organising global exhibitions and showcases to highlight emerging and established mobile photographers;

Conducting training sessions, masterclasses, and research forums to deepen both technical mastery and creative thinking;

Encouraging cross-cultural exchanges and strategic collaborations across the creative industry;

Exploring how mobile photography intersects with journalism, digital storytelling, and the creator economy.

The MPA’s formation reflects TECNO’s broader vision to not only develop cutting-edge imaging devices but also cultivate a thriving culture of visual storytelling — particularly across Africa, where mobile phones are unlocking new narratives, new careers, and new perspectives.

"The power of photography has always been in its ability to reflect the world back to us. Mobile photography has now placed that power in the hands of millions. With the Camon 40 series as a reference point for what's possible, the Mobile Photography Association will serve as a global thought leader and resource hub in the ever-evolving world of smartphone photography,” said Caroline Mwende during the launch.

The MPA will roll out a year-long calendar of events beginning Q2 2025, including an international mobile photo competition, an Africa-based mobile visual storytelling residency, and partnerships with regional photography and journalism schools.