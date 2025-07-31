How brands can use emotional intelligence in marketing - Insights from Pulse Tujuane

Data is often seen as cold, just numbers, charts, and graphs. But at the second edition of Pulse Tujuane, Kenyan creatives and marketers were reminded that behind every data point lies a heartbeat, a human story, and a moment of emotional truth.

The event, themed ‘Turning numbers into narratives’, challenged marketers, influencers, and agencies to rethink how they use data, not just to chase trends but to create stories that connect, inspire, and leave a mark.

In a digital space filled with likes, shares, and the allure for virality, the event made it clear, data-led storytelling isn’t about following numbers blindly, but about using insights to build content that reflects real lives, real emotions, and real impact.

Beyond vanity metrics - A wake-up call for creatives

Kenya’s content economy has grown rapidly over the past five years, with creators and brands alike competing for visibility in an increasingly noisy space.

Keynote speaker Mark Kaigwa, CEO of Nendo, delivered a reminder “It’s easy to confuse engagement and reach with real impact when there is a need to look beyond the dashboard.”

Mark Kaigwa speaking during the second edition of Pulse Tujuane

The challenge he put forth was clear, impact should no longer be judged solely by how many people saw a post, but by whether the content moved them, changed perception, or sparked meaningful action.

Tapping into Kenyan realities

Another core message from the event was the importance of cultural insight as a form of data. It’s not just about demographics or analytics dashboards.

It’s about understanding what matters to people, what they’re laughing about in matatus, what they’re whispering about in salons, and what’s trending in their homes beyond the screen.

Storytelling powered by emotional intelligence

As digital audiences become more sophisticated, it’s no longer enough to entertain. Creators need to connect. That means recognising the emotional cues in storytelling and understanding how to say something, not just what to say.

That’s emotional intelligence in action, knowing when to use humour, when to show vulnerability, and when to take a bold stance.

For example, a well-timed reel might go viral, but a heartfelt story about loss, triumph, or identity rooted in lived experience has the power to build loyalty and deepen audience trust.

One of the most important takeaways from Pulse Tujuane was that data should not just be used to track performance after a campaign goes live.

Instead, it should be used before content is even created to shape the narrative, guide tone, and identify the audience’s emotional entry points.

And yes, this might mean fewer viral hits, but it will likely lead to more meaningful, consistent engagement that builds long-term value for both creators and their communities.

Beyond the serious talk and insightful panels, Pulse Tujuane created a vibrant space for connection and creativity.

Attendees had the chance to unwind, play interactive games, engage in creative installations, and interact with brand partners present at the event.

The visually striking ambience and seamless event flow were brought to life by Evensis, the event décor and management company responsible for the entire setup.

Speakers of the 2nd edition of Pulse Tujuane

Their thoughtful execution transformed the venue into an immersive environment that reflected the event’s energy, creativity, and data-driven theme.

