Local content creators are set to benefit from the launch of an innovative digital marketplace dubbed ZAUMU.
The marketplace, which is an end-to-end influencer campaign management solution digital platform, will enable creators and influencers to access jobs and source projects directly from brands listed on the marketplace.
The platform aims to bridge the gap between creators and brands by enabling them to collaborate directly and measure the impacts of campaigns and projects.
According to Zaumu co-founder Cedric Nzomo, 90% of digital projects earmarked for content creators and influencers never see the light of day, despite increasing budget allocations for digital marketing by brands.
Brands subject projects and campaigns to a long process before they can go live. While they see the importance of digital marketing, there is a trust deficit due to improper measurement tools and the lack of transparency between brands and creators during content creation.
As a result, it is easier for them to spend on traditional marketing. Statistically speaking, the 200 billboards between Waiyaki Way and the Nairobi CBD made more money in 2024 than all the content creators across different platforms in Kenya.” Cedric added.
According to Statista, Kenya’s estimated influencer marketing spend stood at $2.5 Million (over Sh320,000,000) in 2043 against a potential spend of $25 Million (Over Sh3.2 Billion).
The mismatch in spending is due to several factors and gaps. First is the mismatch between brand needs and creator briefs. Under the current system, brands rely on third-party recommendations and public trends to identify suitable creators.
As a result, brands are often connected to creators who do not meet their needs, while creators are subject to payment delays, low pay, and exploitation.
Brands are often not able to vet creators who suit or align with their values, while creators are forced to take on any job to ensure they survive. We are looking to bridge the gap between creators and brands. ZAUMU is a creator-focused, AI-driven digital marketplace tailored to meet the needs of Africa’s digital economy.” Cedric added.
The marketplace will offer:
Transparent Job Listing enabling brands to list jobs with budgets accessible to all creators accredited on the platform. Payments will be deposited on the platform before work begins and released based on project milestones.
Streamlined contracting through the platform that will enable prompt payment based on milestones. It will also enable creators to have more visibility and control of their intellectual property rights, sign off on the use of their image and likeness, and proprietary content for the duration of the campaign.
Direct and secure communication between brands and creators, enabling them to co-create, with speed and ease of access, while guaranteeing privacy and protection of the creative process and intellectual property.
Automated reporting enabling brands to directly track projects and creators to adjust projects to meet milestones and secure timely payment.
Feedback and review features to enable both creators and brands to review and rate each other, building a transparent reputation system that fosters accountability.
AI-Powered Tools with built-in integrated AI assistance to help in brainstorming, moderation, and support services.
The digital economy holds diverse opportunities for wealth and job creation. Among Gen Zs and Millennials, content creation is an easy stepping stone to tap into this opportunity. According to Odipodev, 76% of Gen Zs aspire to become professional content creators.
The beauty of content creation is that you can monetize what you’re already doing. The challenge has been access, transparency & and efficiency, finding a connection to brands and projects. Zaumu has been created to help you overcome these challenges.” Cedric added.
The platform is a free self-registration platform available here.