Transparent Job Listing enabling brands to list jobs with budgets accessible to all creators accredited on the platform. Payments will be deposited on the platform before work begins and released based on project milestones.

Streamlined contracting through the platform that will enable prompt payment based on milestones. It will also enable creators to have more visibility and control of their intellectual property rights, sign off on the use of their image and likeness, and proprietary content for the duration of the campaign.

Direct and secure communication between brands and creators, enabling them to co-create, with speed and ease of access, while guaranteeing privacy and protection of the creative process and intellectual property.

Automated reporting enabling brands to directly track projects and creators to adjust projects to meet milestones and secure timely payment.

Feedback and review features to enable both creators and brands to review and rate each other, building a transparent reputation system that fosters accountability.