Follow the money: How Swiss firm collected Sh6.6B in Kenya’s ETA rollout

The Kenyan government has collected over $50 million (approximately Sh6.6 billion) from the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system since it replaced visa requirements for international travellers on January 1, 2024.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen made the disclosure while appearing before Parliament to respond to questions regarding the system's implementation, financials, and impact.

The ETA System Explained

The ETA system was introduced following President William Ruto’s directive to make Kenya a visa-free destination.

It serves as a pre-arrival screening tool that allows eligible visitors to apply online before traveling to Kenya.

Murkomen clarified that the State Department for Citizen Services initially engaged a Public public-private partnership (PPP) consortium to implement the system on a pilot basis from January 4, 2024, to March 8, 2025.

The two firms involved were Travizory Border Security SA (a Swiss firm) and Konvergenz Network Solutions (a Kenyan company).

During this period:

1,596,799 ETA applications were processed.

The government collected $50,568,810 in total revenue.

The private consortium received $12,255,013 as their share.

The standard ETA fee was $30, with $8.50 going to the service provider.

Shift to Government-Controlled ETA

On March 9, 2025, the Ministry fully localised the system and integrated it into the eCitizen platform, ending the pilot phase and third-party involvement.

Since the transition, 38,634 ETA applications had already been processed via eCitizen by March 25.

Data from the pilot phase was successfully transferred to Nyayo House to ensure compliance with Kenya's Data Protection Act and global data security standards.

Murkomen noted that the move to a localised platform followed a conscious decision to avoid entering a long-term contract with the private consortium.

“We appreciate the pilot team for their support, but for sustainability and data security, the government now solely manages the ETA system,” he told MPs.

Impact on Tourism and Business Travel

According to the Kenya Tourism Board’s 2024 Annual Report, the ETA system, among other factors, contributed to a 15% increase in international arrivals, with 2.4 million tourists visiting Kenya.

Corresponding tourism revenues rose by 19.79% to Sh452.2 billion.

Murkomen emphasised that the streamlined and digitised ETA process has enhanced security, reduced bottlenecks at ports of entry, and contributed to an improved visitor experience.

Data Hosting and Privacy Concerns

Responding to questions about where travellers’ data was hosted during the pilot phase, Murkomen admitted that it was initially hosted outside the country by Travizory.

However, he assured MPs that all the data had since been migrated to government servers in Kenya.

“The eCitizen platform is certified for data protection, and we are fully compliant with the law,” Murkomen stated.

ETA Policy Review

One of the key criticisms raised by lawmakers was that the ETA fees, especially for nationals from previously visa-exempt countries, appeared to undermine Kenya’s foreign policy on free movement.

In response, Murkomen announced that the Cabinet had resolved to exempt African nationals and citizens from countries with reciprocal visa-free agreements from paying the ETA fee.

“People felt that travellers who previously entered for free were now unfairly charged. We’ve rectified that by waiving ETA fees for all African countries, unless specific security concerns arise,” the CS explained.

Kenya’s pivot to a visa-free policy backed by the ETA system marks a significant shift in how the country manages international travel, with revenue and tourism growth as early indicators of success.