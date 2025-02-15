Absa Bank Kenya has a rich history dating back to 1916, when it was first established as the National Bank of South Africa. Over the years, the bank has evolved, bringing forth a lineage of visionary leaders who have left lasting marks in the financial sector.

From steering the bank through rebranding to leading continental financial institutions, former Absa Bank CEOs have shaped Kenya’s banking landscape in remarkable ways.

As Pulse continues to work closely with Absa Bank Kenya in driving conversations around business, finance, and economic growth, we take a closer look at some of the bank’s most influential past CEOs and their extraordinary journeys.

Adan Mohamed – From Finance to Government Leadership

Adan Mohamed’s story is one of resilience and ambition. Born in El Wak, Mandera, he was among the few pupils from Mandera Primary School to proceed to high school.

His academic excellence earned him a First-Class Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Nairobi.

After working with PricewaterhouseCoopers and Shell in Nigeria, Adan pursued an MBA at Harvard Business School, a move that set him up for leadership in Kenya’s banking sector.

He joined Barclays Kenya as a Finance Director in 2000 and quickly rose through the ranks to become the Managing Director for Barclays in East and West Africa for 13 years.

However, his career took a different turn in 2013 when he was appointed Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Industrialization. He later moved to the Ministry of East African Community Affairs before being tapped by President William Ruto in 2023 to oversee the President’s Strategy and Execution Office.

Jeremy Awori – Visionary banker who led a rebrand

Jeremy Awori served as the CEO of Barclays Bank Kenya (BBK) from 2013, overseeing one of the biggest banking transformations in the country—the transition from Barclays to Absa Bank Kenya in 2020.

Interestingly, before joining banking, Awori was a pharmacist, having studied at the University of Manchester.

However, his passion for finance led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and International Business at McGill University in Canada.

His banking career took off at Standard Chartered, where he became the Head of Retail Banking in Kenya at just 28.

He later held senior positions in the UAE and Tanzania before leading Barclays Kenya’s transition into Absa.

Under his leadership, Absa expanded its services, strengthened customer relationships, and embraced a youthful, digital-driven approach.

After leaving Absa in 2023, Awori was appointed CEO of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, a pan-African banking giant.

Yusuf Omari – Finance expert who stepped up in transition

With over 20 years in banking, Yusuf Omari has built a solid reputation in financial governance and strategic management.

Before joining Absa, he worked as a senior auditor at KPMG, a role that strengthened his financial expertise.

Omari played a crucial role in stabilising Absa Bank Kenya when he served as the interim CEO for six months, from November 2022, following Jeremy Awori’s departure.

He later resumed his position as the bank’s Finance Director when Abdi Mohamed was appointed CEO.

Abdi Mohamed – CEO with wealth of experience

Abdi Mohamed took over as the CEO of Absa Bank Kenya in 2023, after decades of experience in the banking sector.

Having worked in Kenya, Zambia, and Tanzania, his leadership spans multiple geographies, making him a well-rounded executive.

Before becoming CEO, Abdi served as the Managing Director of Absa Bank Tanzania and also acted as the Managing Executive for Retail and Business Banking across Africa. His experience includes leadership roles in operations, efficiency management, and business banking.

With a Bachelor of Commerce from Kenyatta University, an MBA from Edith Cowan University, and advanced training from IMD Business School in Switzerland, Abdi’s expertise places him at the forefront of Absa’s continued growth.

The Pulse-Absa partnership

As Absa Bank Kenya continues to evolve under strong leadership, its commitment to financial literacy remains strong.

Through the collaboration, the bank is not just offering banking solutions but actively empowering young people to make informed financial decisions.

By leveraging creative storytelling and digital engagement, Pulse ensures that Absa’s products reach young professionals, students, and entrepreneurs in a way that resonates with their daily experiences.

Whether it’s budgeting tips, investment advice, or understanding financial security, the partnership helps young people take control of their financial futures.