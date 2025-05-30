History made as Purple Tower launches with spectacular drone light show

The new Purple Tower, a green inspired tower and energy-saving building along Mombasa Road, was

officially opened yesterday in a colourful event that featured Kenya’s first-ever drone light show.

The event was officiated by Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry, Lee Kinyanjui, who said the government is working on new rules to make sure all buildings in the future are environmentally friendly and energy efficient.

“We are almost done with a national policy that will reward buildings that save energy and protect the environment. In the near future, buildings that meet green standards will be certified and get special benefits,” said CS Kinyanjui.

He added that Kenya wants to lead East and Central Africa in green construction and attract global investors by offering buildings that meet international standards.

The opening ceremony was one-of-a-kind. Over 400 drones lit up the sky, forming words like “Purple Tower” and creating amazing shapes that could be seen from miles away. Fireworks followed, making the event even more exciting.

Traffic stopped along Mombasa Road and the Expressway as drivers pulled over to watch the show.

People cheered, took videos, and celebrated the beautiful display in the sky. It was a historic moment, never before seen in Kenya.

The Purple Tower, built by Purple Dot International, has received the EDGE Certification for being eco-friendly. This means the building uses less energy and water and was built with materials that are good for the environment.

Project lead Mr. Bharat Kerai explained that the building was designed from the start with sustainability in mind.

“We worked with experts to make sure the building uses natural light and air, reducing the need for electricity. It saves money and protects the environment,” said Mr. Bharat.

According to Amrish Shah from Urban Green Consultants, the Purple Tower:

● Uses 27% less energy

● Uses 41% less water

● Has 33% less impact on the environment from building materials

The Purple Tower is a sign of what the future of construction in Kenya looks like. The government plans to encourage more buildings like it through new policies and support for developers.

"We are proud of what has been achieved here. This is the future of real estate in Kenya – smart, green, and sustainable," said CS Kinyanjui.