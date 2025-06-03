At a time when Nairobi’s startup culture is gleaming with buzzwords, rooftop mixers, and aesthetically curated co-working spaces, Ikechukwu Arthur Anoke, the Co-founder and CEO of Zuri Health, offered a sobering reality check at the Nairobi Ecosystem Mixer, an event hosted by The Africa Startup Festival.

Speaking during a panel discussion, Anoke delivered a raw, wisdom-soaked message that cut through the audience: “Keep your burn rate low. You'll be accused of being stingy... but conserve cash.”

It wasn’t just another motivational speech. It was the kind of advice only someone who’s been bruised by the startup battlefield can offer.

He peeled back the layers of what it really takes to build and sustain a business in Africa .

4 brutally honest truths on building a successful business

In Africa's fast-growing startup scene, these truths speak to the real struggles behind the glossy success stories.

1. Keep the Burn Rate low

In an age where startups often strive to look like Silicon Valley before they even become profitable, Anoke advised caution.

In the early stages of building a startup, one of the most underrated yet essential disciplines is maintaining a low burn rate.

Simply put, burn rate refers to how quickly a company spends its cash reserves before turning a profit.

According to Anoke, founders should resist the pressure to overspend on optics. It is a common belief that a start-up must appear successful to raise funds or get media attention.

Instead, Anoke called for operational prudence and long-term thinking.

You’ll hear complaints, you’re not having nice mixers, your office doesn’t look like Google... Yes, it’s fine. Conserve cash.

Avoiding these misconceptions allows the business to grow organically , at a pace dictated by user feedback and real market traction, not by the whims of investor expectation.

2. Breaking Stereotypes in the Startup World

During the panel discussion, the Zuri Health CEO shed light on a rarely discussed bias in the startup world, ageism.

Sharing a personal anecdote, Anoke recalled a moment during a fundraising pitch when a venture capitalist remarked, “You’re the oldest founder I’ve met.”

Anoke didn’t let the comment shake his resolve. Instead, he used it to highlight a deeper flaw in how the startup ecosystem often equates youth with innovation.

I'm sorry to say most of those venture capitalists haven't built any businesses in their lives. So you know it better. Hang in there and keep building.

3. Failure is the Assignment

One of the most powerful takeaways came from Anoke, who reframed failure not as something to fear, but as an essential part of the founder’s journey.

You're going to make mistakes. You're going to fail. Plan to fail. It's important to fail. In fact, the earlier you fail, as a founder, the better for you. So when you fail, you learn.

Anoke’s perspective challenged the common narrative that equates failure with defeat.

Instead, he described it as a necessary process of growth, learning, and resilience. “Failure doesn’t define who you are,” he added. “But learn to fail.”

For founders navigating the uncertainty and pressure of building something from scratch , his message offered a crucial reminder: failure is not the end, but rather the beginning.

4. De-Risk or Die

Success is not a sign for founders to take their foot off the gas. If anything, Anoke argued, it's the opposite.

Early wins can lull founders into a false sense of security. The product is working, customers are paying, maybe even investors are circling. But that’s precisely when risk becomes invisible and dangerous.

When things are going well for you, that's when you need to sleep less.

Founders often overlook structural vulnerabilities, dependencies, or market shifts that could erode their gains overnight.

According to Anoke, it is important to de-risk the business while times are good to prevent unforeseen circumstances that may tank the progress .

De-risking, in startup and business strategy terms, is the process of identifying and minimizing potential threats to your company’s survival and stability. It’s about asking the uncomfortable "what ifs" before they become real.

For a founder, de-risking could mean diversifying revenue so the company isn’t overly dependent on one client or market.

It might also involve building systems that can scale without breaking, securing contingency funding , strengthening supplier relationships, or even preparing succession plans. In essence, it’s preparing for volatility before it arrives.

When a business contributes over 35% to your balance sheet, de-risk it. Because if that partner or condition changes, you could lose everything.

The Unseen Struggles of Founders

In closing, Anoke extended a message of solidarity to the entrepreneurs in the room.

Found it. Give yourself grace. You’re doing your best—even when it’s not working.

His words acknowledged the emotional and psychological weight founders carry in a high-stakes ecosystem, which involves the pressure to succeed, the fear of failure, and the loneliness of leadership.

It’s very hard to be in the arena, fighting, trying to innovate. Not everyone can do it. So give yourself grace.

