How Kenya's Sh12 billion mitumba industry supports 2 million traders

Kenya’s Mitumba industry, the trade in used clothing and footwear, is a major economic sector employing around two million people and generating roughly Sh12 billion annually in tax revenue.

This thriving market supplies affordable clothing to millions across urban and rural Kenya.

Rapid Growth in Used Clothing Imports

Kenya imported 177,664 tonnes of used clothing in 2022, more than tripling imports since 2007, when volumes were 53,871 tonnes.

This steady increase reflects a compound annual growth rate of 8.3%. The growing population and rising incomes fuel demand for Mitumba products.

Rising Income and Population Drive Demand

Average income per capita in Kenya has increased from $1,028 in 2007 to $2,245 in 2022.

Projections estimate that by 2037, incomes could reach nearly $5,000 per person. Kenya’s population is also expected to grow from approximately 50 million in 2022 to over 71 million by 2037.

With these trends, the per capita availability of used clothing is expected to rise from 3.5 kilograms in 2022 to 8.2 kilograms in 2037.

Spending on clothing and footwear per person has grown from $26 in 2007 to $56 in 2022, with projections of up to $186 by 2037.

Household Spending Patterns

Data from the Kenya Integrated Household Budget Survey 2015/16 shows 91.5% of households spent less than Sh1,000 on used clothes within a three-month period, demonstrating the affordability of Mitumba products.

The average household spends around Sh409 on second-hand clothing.

More than half of Kenyan households regularly purchase used clothing and footwear, highlighting the importance of Mitumba in meeting consumer needs, especially for price-sensitive shoppers.

Economic and Social Contributions

The Mitumba trade supports approximately two million jobs, many of which provide income for women and vulnerable groups.

It contributes significantly to government revenue through import duties and taxes.

By 2037, Kenya’s used clothing market is projected to grow to 587,526 tonnes annually.

This expansion is expected to boost employment and government tax revenue while continuing to provide affordable clothing options for the population.

Sustainable Growth

The report highlights the importance of harmonising import regulations and establishing quality standards to ensure consumer safety and support sustainable trade growth.