How Pulse turns events into unforgettable experiences

As love and celebration fill the air this valentines’, Pulse Kenya is celebrating the power of collaboration with a partner that shares our passion for unforgettable experiences—EABL.



From high-energy concerts to exclusive brand activations, Pulse and EABL have built a partnership rooted in shared values, creativity, and a deep appreciation for the vibrancy of Kenyan culture.

Together, we've redefined what it means to create memorable events, blending storytelling with live experiences that leave a lasting impact.

A celebration of Kenyan culture & lifestyle

At Pulse, we believe that every event is more than just an occasion, it’s an opportunity to honour the people and culture that make Kenya unique.

This is a value we share with EABL, whose legacy of creating premium experiences aligns perfectly with our own commitment to showcasing the best of Kenya’s vibrant social scene.

From bustling urban centres to serene countryside, our events capture the pulse of life across the country.

It’s not just about showcasing brands, it’s about telling stories, building communities, and celebrating moments that are truly Kenyan.

Every collaboration, from a concert to a brand activation, is designed to bring people together, create lasting connections, and celebrate the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit that drive us forward.

Bringing vibes to life: Pulse x EABL

When Pulse and EABL team up, the energy is undeniably infectious. It’s a dynamic partnership where every event is curated with the intent of creating an experience that resonates on multiple levels.



The energy of a pulsating festival, the intimacy of a whisky-tasting session, or the boldness of a new brand launch—all of these events are designed to immerse our audiences, making them feel part of something bigger than just the moment.

Iconic events: moments we’ve shaped together

Over the years, Pulse and EABL have partnered to deliver some of the most talked-about events in Kenya.

One standout event that captured the essence of what we do was Tusker OktobaFest, an iconic celebration of Kenyan music, beer, and culture.

This festival brought together fans and performers for an unforgettable celebration of life, laughter, and everything that makes the Kenyan social scene so special.

Whether it was the electric performances or the festival's vibrant atmosphere, every part of the event reflected the energy and dynamism of the Pulse x EABL collaboration.

Another unforgettable event was Walker Town, a stylish fusion of music, fashion, and community.

This event brought together influencers, tastemakers, and fans to experience a celebration of lifestyle and culture, all while sipping on the finest EABL beverages.

The event was a seamless mix of entertainment, brand activations, and intimate conversations that captured the essence of urban Kenyan life.

These events, among others, showcase our ability to create diverse, immersive experiences for our audiences.

Each one is a reflection of the synergy between Pulse and EABL, an ongoing commitment to making every moment unforgettable.

Setting a legacy of excellence

When Pulse and EABL collaborate, excellence is not just an aspiration; it’s the standard.



Pulse’s expertise in digital storytelling, combined with EABL’s unmatched reputation for quality and premium experiences, ensures that every event is executed flawlessly.

Events are not just about what happens on the day, they are about the ripple effects that extend far beyond.

With Pulse’s digital reach and EABL’s iconic brands, we create visibility that extends across multiple platforms, ensuring that our events live on in the minds and social media feeds of those who experience them.

As we raise a glass to the incredible journey so far, we look forward to an even brighter future.