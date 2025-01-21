Kenyans flock Safaricom's new MMF product Ziidi, as invetsments hit Sh2.85B

Safaricom, in collaboration with Standard Investment Bank (SIB) and ALA Capital Limited, has officially launched the Ziidi Money Market Fund (Ziidi MMF), an investment product powered by M-PESA.

This solution offers Kenyans a way to grow and manage their wealth while enjoying the convenience of M-PESA.

Seamless investment with Ziidi MMF

Ziidi MMF allows customers to invest funds directly from their M-PESA wallets, enabling them to earn daily accrued interest on their investments.

With no maximum investment limit and the flexibility to start with as little as Sh100, Ziidi MMF ensures accessibility for individuals across diverse financial backgrounds as put by Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa.

Ziidi MMF is part of our continued efforts to diversify M-PESA beyond payments and deepen financial wellness. ‘Ziidi ni Ziidi’ introduces the mindset that a little goes a long way, empowering people to define prosperity on their own terms.

Since its soft launch in December 2024, Ziidi MMF has already attracted over 450,000 users, amassing more than Sh2.85 billion in assets under management.

Transparency and flexibility

Ziidi MMF provides users with complete visibility of their daily earned interest, fostering transparency and trust.

Deposits to Ziidi MMF accounts and withdrawals to M-PESA wallets are free of charge, ensuring customers have the flexibility to manage their finances based on their needs.

For additional convenience, customers can lock funds in their Ziidi accounts to prevent unplanned withdrawals.

James Wangunyu, Founder and Managing Director of SIB, shared his optimism.

We are committed to offering exceptional returns to help investors achieve their financial goals. With our proven track record, we are confident in delivering above-market-average returns.

Advancing financial inclusion

Sean Gichuru, Chief Investment Officer at ALA Capital, emphasised that the product can help Kenyans hit their goals regardless of their status.

Ziidi MMF reflects Safaricom’s commitment to innovation, responsible investing, and creating long-term value for its investors. This product ensures that every Kenyan can achieve their financial goals while managing investments directly through mobile devices.