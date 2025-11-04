Africa’s young entrepreneurs take the stage at in-country YouthADAPT Demo Days to drive climate innovation

The Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) launched the In-Country YouthADAPT Demo Day Events under the African Adaptation Acceleration Program (AAAP).

The events mark a significant milestone in empowering Africa’s next generation of climate entrepreneurs, providing them with investment, mentorship, and pathways to scale up their innovative adaptation solutions.

In recent weeks, youth-led enterprises from Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Ghana and Nigeria have been competing in a series of national Demo Day events, with the Kenyan and final leg of the events happening in Nairobi on the 29th and 30th of October, 2025.

From a pool of over 500 350 applicants, up to 100 enterprises had been shortlisted to pitch their ideas before panels of distinguished jurists and investors. Their innovations span sectors critical to Africa’s climate resilience, including food security and resilient infrastructure.

Kenya GCA YouthAdapt Demo Day

Each country’s event will showcase the ingenuity of young Africans tackling some of the continent’s most pressing climate challenges in agriculture and infrastructure with locally grounded, commercially viable solutions.

The top 10 enterprises (two per country) will be awarded USD 30,000 grants and enrolled in a year-long acceleration and mentorship program, equipping them to attract long-term investment and scale their impact.

Professor Patrick V. Verkooijen, President and CEO of the Global Center on Adaptation, said:

Africa’s youth are not just victims of the climate crisis, they are architects of the solutions. Through our YouthADAPT challenge we are turning their ideas into investable, impactful businesses.



This is practical climate leadership: aligning innovation with national priorities and NDCs, creating decent jobs and strengthening food systems and infrastructure where it matters most.



I call on banks, development finance institutions, impact investors, and corporate partners to join us, so that by COP30 and beyond, we can scale these solutions to scale.

The Demo Day events are designed to bridge the financing gap for youth-led adaptation enterprises by linking them directly with domestic and regional private-sector investors.

Participating investors will gain access to a curated pipeline of high-potential enterprises through pitch sessions and private deal rooms, supported by transaction advisory and due diligence facilitation from the Kenya Climate Innovation Centre (KCIC) on behalf of GCA.

Joseph Murabula, Chief Executive Officer Kenya Climate Innovation Center said:

We all know that Africa’s greatest resource is its innovative, youthful population. We are moving beyond this rhetoric to action.



Through the In-Country YouthADAPT 2025 Challenge, we are providing African youth with the essential tools, including funding, mentorship, and market access, to turn their climate adaptation solutions into viable businesses.



This is how we build climate resilience from the ground up, strengthening food security and critical infrastructure.

Following the Demo Day series, final selections and investment commitments will be announced during COP30 in Brazil in November 2025, where the top ten youth-led enterprises will be showcased on the global stage.

