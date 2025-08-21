Etihad Airways reinforces Kenya commitment with major capacity boost

Etihad Airways senior management today reaffirmed the airline's commitment to significantly expanding its Nairobi service during a visit to the Kenyan capital.

The airline will progressively increase flights between Abu Dhabi and Nairobi, growing from the current four weekly services to eight weekly by October, and reaching 14 weekly services from December 15, 2025, more than tripling weekly capacity on the route.

The expansion demonstrates Etihad's confidence in the Kenyan market following strong performance since the route's December 2024 launch.

Javier Alija, Etihad Vice President Global Sales & Distribution said: "We're here in Nairobi to underscore how important this market is to Etihad. We've continued to see strong demand that validates our decision to significantly increase capacity on this route to double daily service."

Kenya represents one of Africa's most dynamic aviation markets, and we're responding to that energy.



This expansion provides our guests with greater frequency and improved connectivity between our two destinations.

The enhanced schedule will offer approximately 1,600 additional weekly seats by mid-December, bringing Etihad's total weekly seat capacity on the route to over 2,200.

Strengthening Africa connections

The Nairobi expansion forms part of Etihad's broader African growth strategy, which includes new services to Addis Ababa through a landmark joint venture with Ethiopian Airlines, increased frequencies to Casablanca and Johannesburg, and a partnership with Air Seychelles.

Africa represents incredible opportunity for aviation growth," Alija added.



Our partnerships across the continent, combined with direct services like Nairobi, create seamless connections for travellers moving between Africa, the Middle East, and beyond.

The enhanced Nairobi service will connect with Etihad's global network of more than 80 destinations, offering Kenyan travellers improved access to popular routes including London, Paris, Mumbai, and key destinations across Europe and the Indian subcontinent.

UAE residents gain convenient access to Kenya's renowned wildlife destinations, mountain regions, and coastal attractions.