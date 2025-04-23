LIST: Chinese investment deals Kenya secured during Ruto’s Beijing visit worth over Sh100B

President William Ruto has called on global investors to look to Kenya as a strategic gateway to Africa’s future, driven by youth, innovation, and a rapidly growing workforce.

Speaking at Peking University in Beijing on April 23, 2025, Ruto highlighted Kenya’s demographic advantage, with over 80% of its population under 35, as a key asset for global economic transformation.

He pointed to initiatives like Kenya’s “Silicon Savannah” at Konza Technopolis, a robust digital infrastructure, and emerging AI and biotech sectors as signals of the country’s readiness for cutting-edge partnerships.

Ruto also invited investors to plug into Kenya’s ongoing economic diversification, its role in regional integration through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and Nairobi’s position as a diplomatic and innovation hub.

Championing a more equitable global financial and trade system, Ruto also stressed the need to reform outdated multilateral institutions and bridge the “great financial divide” that disadvantages developing nations.

During his visit, the head of state also witnessed the signing of seven agreements that pave the way for new Chinese investments worth approximately $950 million in manufacturing, agriculture, and tourism.

The agreements, aimed at boosting job creation and industrial development, were inked under the facilitation of KenInvest and the China-Africa Development Fund (CADFund).

China Wu Yi – Sh19.5 billion

China Wu Yi plans to invest in a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) for manufacturing, processing, and warehousing in Kikambala, Kilifi County.

China Wu Yi is known for previous investments in the Thika Superhighway, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport modernisation , and a precast factory in Athi River.

Chongqing Shangcheng Apparel Group Co., Ltd / Pengfeng Investment Ltd – Sh2.6 billion

The group, known for operating Shangcheng Kenya Apparel EPZ in Athi River that employs 3,200 people, has announced plans for godown projects to support textile, garment, and solar power manufacturing in Murang’a and Athi River.

Rongtai Steel Co. Limited – Sh13 billion

Rongtai Steel is expanding its steel manufacturing operations by establishing new production lines and an R&D centre in Lukenya, aiming to create 3,000 jobs.

The company previously invested $40 million in its Machakos County plant, which employs 700 workers.

Kenya Smart Transportation Industry Park / Anhui Jiubao Electronic Technology Co. Ltd – Sh6.5 billion

This first-time investor plans to establish a smart traffic components manufacturing facility in Mombasa.

Shandong Jialejia Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Technology Co., Ltd – Sh3.8 billion

The company plans to develop a poultry project in Kajiado County, including a hen-laying farm (500,000 hens), a breeding facility (10,000 birds), and a feed factory.

Zonken Group (Biotech Corporation Ltd & Zonken Environmental Technology Ltd) – Sh51.9 billion

Zonken Group is expanding its existing aloe cultivation and processing operations in Baringo County.

The initiative involves large-scale aloe farming on 300 acres, along with a vineyard project on 72 acres for grape seedlings and other seedling cultivation for apples and grapes.

Hunan Conference Exhibition Group / Huatian Hotel Management Co. – Sh3 billion

Huatian, a Chinese hotel investor with a portfolio worth $14 billion across Europe and Southeast Asia, is set to make its entry into the Kenyan market.

The company is seeking to acquire or lease hotel properties in Nairobi.