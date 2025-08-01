Publishers aiming to grow on TikTok in Kenya must embrace consistency, authenticity and data-driven creativity.

Drawing on insights from Boniswa Sidwaba, Head of Content Operations for TikTok in Sub-Saharan Africa, the following guidelines outline proven methods for Kenyan publishers and TikTokers to thrive on the platform.

1. Prioritise volume and consistency

TikTok’s algorithm rewards frequent posting.

By sharing content regularly, publishers increase their chances of surfacing in users’ For You Feeds, where millions of posts compete for attention each day.

Aim for a steady cadence; even modest daily uploads can compound into substantial reach over time.

2. Experiment and innovate

Success on TikTok often comes from testing diverse formats and trends.

Publishers should not hesitate to pilot new ideas, whether that’s humour, quick educational snippets or local storytelling.

Engaging community features, such as the 'Reply with Video' feature on comments, help deepen audience involvement.

Equally, utilising built-in tools like Greenscreen or AR effects can make content more dynamic and shareable.

3. Engage authentically with your community

Interaction fuels growth.

Respond to comments promptly, participate in conversations on other creators’ posts and use relevant hashtags to join trending topics.

However, avoid overloading posts with unrelated tags (for example, #FYP without context), as this can confuse the algorithm and dilute discoverability.

Instead, align hashtags closely with your content theme, whether that’s #FoodTok, #SportsonTikTok or #BookTok.

4. Leverage analytics for strategic insight

No two TikTok experiences are identical, making tailored analysis essential.

Within TikTok Studio, Analytics provides a clear view of who watches your content, when they engage and which formats resonate most.

Creators should also use Search Insights to uncover high-demand, low-supply topics, then produce content that fills those gaps.

This data-led approach ensures efforts align with audience interests and platform trends, boosting visibility.

5. Maintain authenticity

Authenticity remains TikTok’s currency. Audiences gravitate toward genuine voices and real stories.

Publishers are encouraged to find a niche and cultivate a consistent brand personality, whether that’s candid behind-the-scenes peeks, thoughtful commentary or timely reviews.

This authenticity not only attracts followers but also fosters a loyal community around shared interests.

Common pitfalls creators fall into

Neglecting community building: Prioritising clicks over connections can stunt growth. Focus on fostering dialogue and shared experiences rather than merely broadcasting content.

Misusing hashtags: Overloading unrelated tags like #FYP often backfires. Stick to a few, highly relevant hashtags to sharpen your content’s discoverability.

Ignoring guidelines: Risky or guideline-violating posts risk demotion by moderation. Familiarise yourself with TikTok’s community standards to prevent unnecessary content removals.

Themes that resonate with audiences

Several content types have gained traction among Kenyan audiences:

Behind-the-scenes & reviews: Under hashtags such as #WhatToWatch, publishers offering film and TV reviews guide viewers to local cinemas and streaming platforms.

Sports Highlights & fan edits: The #SportsonTikTok community thrived during events like the Paris Olympics and Euro 2024, with 72% of global users enjoying fan-made sports content and 60% reporting a strong sense of community.

In every case, the first three seconds of a video are critical, so content must hook viewers immediately to maximise watch-through rates.