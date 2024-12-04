How to look for jobs abroad using a Kenyan degree, diploma or certificate

Kenyans seeking employment abroad face numerous challenges, particularly regarding the recognition of their academic qualifications.

Say, for example, you studied in Kenya and now want to look for a job in a country like the United States.

You are likely to encounter challenges in proving the authenticity and equivalency of your academic qualifications, as many employers or licensing bodies in the U.S. require validated documentation to ensure they meet American standards.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in Kenya, which is celebrating 60 years, plays a crucial role in facilitating this process, ensuring that Kenyan academic credentials are acknowledged internationally , thereby enhancing the employability of Kenyan citizens.

Authentication and Recognition of Qualifications

One of the primary functions of the MFA is the authentication of academic documents.

This process is essential for Kenyans who wish to work abroad, as many foreign employers and institutions require proof that educational credentials are legitimate and recognised.

The MFA's Legal and Host Country Affairs Directorate oversees this authentication process, which involves several steps:

Certification by Relevant Authorities

Before documents can be authenticated, they must be certified by the appropriate issuing authority. For academic certificates, this typically involves the Ministry of Education, which verifies that the qualifications were obtained from accredited institutions .

Submission Process

Applicants submit their documents using eCitizen. The MFA processes these requests within two working days, expediting the authentication for urgent cases.

Fees and Documentation

There are specific fees associated with document authentication, which vary depending on the type of document being processed. For instance, authenticating an original academic certificate costs Sh200.

Support for job Kenyans looking for jobs abroad

Over the past two years, the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has implemented several initiatives to help skilled Kenyans find employment abroad .

The government, under President William Ruto, has negotiated labour agreements with countries such as Canada, Germany, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.