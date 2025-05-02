Manage trading risk more effectively with HFM’s tools

Advanced risk management tools from HFM help traders monitor their positions and better manage their trading activity

HFM Group , a regulated, award-winning online broker, HFM takes risk management seriously, providing cutting-edge technology, wide-ranging education, and advanced trading tools to clients worldwide.

Their innovative solutions provide enhanced protection against unexpected market movements, offering features such as negative balance protection, customisable stop-loss and profit orders, and real-time risk analysis.

With a commitment to enhancing trading experiences, HFM’s risk management tools like Autochartist and advanced insights integrate seamlessly with its award-winning trading platforms, ensuring clients have the necessary equipment to trade with confidence.

Forex risk management measures

HFM is a fully licensed, multi-regulated global broker with more than a decade of industry experience behind it.

Offering a wide range of trading instruments, cutting-edge platforms, and dedicated client support, HFM continues to empower traders worldwide with competitive trading conditions and a commitment to transparency.

Client fund security has formed a key part of the broker’s philosophy, alongside unmatched trading conditions and customer support. The company has put in place a variety of measures to ensure traders can negotiate the financial markets confidently, with a wide range of risk management tools at their disposal.

Market-leading insurance

Without any additional cost to traders, HFM safeguards its liabilities against clients and other third parties with a Civil Liability insurance program.

Guaranteed up to a limit of €5,000,000, it provides market-leading coverage against errors, omissions, negligence, fraud and various other risks that may lead to financial loss.

Accounts with major banks

In line with its standing as a leading, established international broker, HFM only uses the services of reputable, major global banks.

The company can provide liquidity through these partner banks, which further underlines its strong reputation and credibility within the financial industry.

Strict regulatory supervision

As a multi-regulated firm, HFM is obliged to meet strict financial standards, including capital adequacy requirements.

The broker must submit quarterly financial reports to the regulator and ensure that it maintains sufficient liquid capital to cover all client deposits, potential currency position fluctuations, and outstanding expenses.

Segregation of funds

Clients’ funds are received into bank accounts separate from those used by the company. These funds are off the balance sheet and cannot be used to pay back creditors in the unlikely event of a default of the Company.

Negative balance protection

Volatility often occurs in the market. HFM’s policy of negative balance protection means that even under highly volatile conditions, when margin calls and stop-outs do not function correctly, no client is responsible for paying back a negative balance.

Helpful trader tools The Company continually identifies, assesses, and monitors each type of risk associated with its operations.

This means assessing on a continuous basis the effectiveness of the policies, arrangements, and procedures in place, which allow the company to easily be able to cover its financial needs and capital requirements at any time.

To help support traders in managing risk effectively, HFM provides a range of different tools, which are listed below.

Risk percentage calculator: This tool allows traders to calculate their lot size by specifying the percentage of their balance they are prepared to risk. By inputting the opening and stop-loss prices, account currency, and currency pair, traders can determine the optimal position size to align with their risk tolerance.

Autochartist tool: Autochartist automates the process of pattern recognition and provides real-time insights into potential trading opportunities. It includes volatility analysis and pattern quality indicators, assisting traders in evaluating the potential risk and reward associated with identified patterns.

Position size calculator: This free tool enables traders to calculate the size of their positions in units and lots, facilitating accurate risk management. By determining the appropriate position size, traders can better control their exposure to market movements.

Premium trader tools: HFM offers a selection of advanced trading tools, including the Trade Terminal for precision trading, Alarm Manager for automated alerts and actions, and the Correlation Matrix for assessing correlations between trading symbols. These tools provide traders with the resources needed to make informed decisions and manage risk effectively.

Aside from the broad array of tools outlined above, HFM values the importance of trader education when it comes to promoting risk management.

Whether they are trading through the HFM App or on desktop devices, clients can review their trades at ease.

There are a whole host of different educational resources available to traders, consisting of online courses, risk management indicators, trading webinars, trading news , and market analysis.

Each feature helps traders better understand market dynamics and develop effective risk management strategies as they navigate the financial markets.

To find out more about HFM's full catalogue of advanced risk management tools and educational resources, please click here .

About HFM

HFM is a global multi-asset broker offering a wide range of financial instruments, trusted by over 2.5 million clients worldwide.

With a commitment to security and regulation, HFM provides an unparalleled trading experience, ensuring that clients have access to the tools and resources necessary to navigate the often complex world of online trading.​