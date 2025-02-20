Most reviewed places in Kenya on Google Maps [List]

Google Maps has become an essential tool for navigating the world, helping people discover new places and share their experiences.



Over the years, it has evolved beyond a simple navigation app to a platform where users leave reviews, rate businesses, and contribute updates.

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, Google Maps highlighted some of the most reviewed places in Kenya. These locations, ranging from restaurants to national parks and museums, showcase the vibrancy and diversity of Kenya’s most visited spots.

Most reviewed restaurants in Kenya

Kenya’s food scene is rich with diverse culinary experiences. Among the most reviewed restaurants, The Carnivore Restaurant leads the list, famed for its unique nyama choma (grilled meat) experience.

Other highly rated spots include: CJ's

Delamere Farm Shop

Green Spot Gardens

For You Chinese Restaurant

Pepino’s Pizza Kimathi

Kilimanjaro Jamia, Kimathi Street

The Alchemist

Java House – Greenspan Mall

CJ’s – Kilimani These restaurants are known for their unique menus, excellent service, and welcoming atmospheres, making them favourites among both locals and visitors.

Top-rated cafés

Cafés provide a relaxing environment for coffee lovers, remote workers, and casual diners. Among the most reviewed cafés in Kenya, Bao Box stands out, offering not just food and drinks but also an interactive board game experience. Other highly rated cafés include: Cafesserie

The River Café

Newscafe – Adlife (Kilimani)

Pallet Café

Cafe Bistro

Matbronze Café

Cafe Mocha

Mubins Café

Popular visitor attractions

Kenya is home to breathtaking attractions, and Google Maps users have frequently reviewed these locations, offering valuable insights for travellers. Some of the most reviewed sites include: Nairobi Animal Orphanage

Bomas of Kenya

Pembe Za Ndovu – Mombasa

Thompson Falls – Nyahururu

Watamu Marine National Park & Reserve

Eldoret Nature & Culture Centre

Equator Marker, Nanyuki

Vasco da Gama Pillar

These destinations reflect Kenya’s rich history, wildlife, and cultural heritage, attracting both local and international tourists.

Most reviewed parks

Nature lovers and adventure seekers have also shared their experiences at Kenya’s parks. The most reviewed parks on Google Maps include: Uhuru Park

Nairobi National Park

Tsavo East National Park

Mount Kenya National Park

Haller Park

Ngong Road Forest Sanctuary

Lake Nakuru National Park

Amboseli National Park These parks are renowned for their scenic landscapes, wildlife conservation efforts, and leisure activities such as game drives and nature walks.

Most reviewed museums