Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Home

Most reviewed places in Kenya on Google Maps [List]

20 February 2025 at 16:01
Pembe za Ndovu in Mombasa
Pembe za Ndovu in Mombasa

Google Maps has become an essential tool for navigating the world, helping people discover new places and share their experiences.

Over the years, it has evolved beyond a simple navigation app to a platform where users leave reviews, rate businesses, and contribute updates.

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, Google Maps highlighted some of the most reviewed places in Kenya. These locations, ranging from restaurants to national parks and museums, showcase the vibrancy and diversity of Kenya’s most visited spots.

Most reviewed restaurants in Kenya

Kenya’s food scene is rich with diverse culinary experiences. Among the most reviewed restaurants, The Carnivore Restaurant leads the list, famed for its unique nyama choma (grilled meat) experience.

Other highly rated spots include:

  • CJ's

  • Delamere Farm Shop

  • Green Spot Gardens

  • For You Chinese Restaurant

  • Pepino’s Pizza Kimathi

  • Kilimanjaro Jamia, Kimathi Street

  • The Alchemist

  • Java House – Greenspan Mall

  • CJ’s – Kilimani

These restaurants are known for their unique menus, excellent service, and welcoming atmospheres, making them favourites among both locals and visitors.

An Java outlet in Kenya

READ: Fact check - Why fire engines were spotted at Sarit Centre

Top-rated cafés

Cafés provide a relaxing environment for coffee lovers, remote workers, and casual diners. Among the most reviewed cafés in Kenya, Bao Box stands out, offering not just food and drinks but also an interactive board game experience. Other highly rated cafés include:

  • Cafesserie

  • The River Café

  • Newscafe – Adlife (Kilimani)

  • Pallet Café

  • Cafe Bistro

  • Matbronze Café

  • Cafe Mocha

  • Mubins Café

Popular visitor attractions

Kenya is home to breathtaking attractions, and Google Maps users have frequently reviewed these locations, offering valuable insights for travellers. Some of the most reviewed sites include:

  • Nairobi Animal Orphanage

  • Bomas of Kenya

  • Pembe Za Ndovu – Mombasa

  • Thompson Falls – Nyahururu

  • Watamu Marine National Park & Reserve

  • Eldoret Nature & Culture Centre

  • Equator Marker, Nanyuki

  • Vasco da Gama Pillar

READ: How the restaurant business works & ways owners make profits

These destinations reflect Kenya’s rich history, wildlife, and cultural heritage, attracting both local and international tourists.

Most reviewed parks

Nature lovers and adventure seekers have also shared their experiences at Kenya’s parks. The most reviewed parks on Google Maps include:

  • Uhuru Park

  • Nairobi National Park

  • Tsavo East National Park

  • Mount Kenya National Park

  • Haller Park

  • Ngong Road Forest Sanctuary

  • Lake Nakuru National Park

  • Amboseli National Park

These parks are renowned for their scenic landscapes, wildlife conservation efforts, and leisure activities such as game drives and nature walks.

Renovated Uhuru Park

READ: How much you will spend shooting music videos & preaching at renovated Uhuru Park

Most reviewed museums

For history and culture enthusiasts, museums offer a glimpse into Kenya’s past and present. Among the most reviewed museums, the National Museum of Kenya ranks highest, featuring exhibits on Kenyan history, anthropology, and wildlife. Other popular museums include:

  • Fort Jesus Museum

  • Karen Blixen Museum

  • Museum Hill

  • Kisumu Museum

  • Kenya Railway Museum

  • National Archives – Moi Avenue

  • Gede Ruins

  • Hyrax Hill Museum

  • Nairobi Gallery

These museums serve as important cultural and historical landmarks, preserving Kenya’s rich heritage.

#PulseListicles

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.

Next Article