How the restaurant business works & ways owners make profits

The restaurant industry is one of the most lucrative yet challenging businesses to operate.
Whether it's a small roadside eatery or a high-end fine dining establishment, restaurant owners must balance costs, customer satisfaction, and efficient operations to turn a profit.
This article explores how the restaurant business works and the key strategies owners use to make money.
How the restaurant business works
Restaurants operate by providing food and beverage services to customers in exchange for money.
The business model typically involves sourcing ingredients, preparing meals, and serving customers in a physical location or through delivery services.
The success of a restaurant is determined by several factors, including menu pricing, quality of food, service efficiency, and overall customer experience.
READ: 39 richest SACCOs in Kenya by asset base - SASRA report
Revenue streams for restaurants
Restaurant owners generate revenue through multiple channels, including:
Dine-in sales – Customers order and eat food within the restaurant.
Takeaway and delivery services – Many restaurants partner with delivery platforms such as Glovo, Uber Eats, and Jumia Food.
Catering services – Restaurants earn by providing food for events such as weddings, corporate meetings, and private parties.
Alcohol and beverage sales – High-profit margin beverages such as soft drinks, coffee, and alcoholic drinks boost revenue.
Loyalty programs and memberships – Some high-end restaurants offer exclusive memberships with discounts and special offers to encourage repeat business.
READ: How to register & withdraw cash using Pochi la Biashara
Key expenses in running a restaurant
Food costs – The cost of raw ingredients can make up a huge percentage of total revenue. Owners negotiate with suppliers for better deals to reduce costs.
Labour costs – Salaries for chefs, waiters, and other staff also take a huge bit of the revenue generated.
Rent and utilities – The location determines rent costs, with prime areas demanding higher prices. Water, electricity, and gas costs must also be considered.
Marketing and advertising – Social media marketing, influencer collaborations, and traditional advertising help attract customers.
Licensing and compliance costs – Restaurants require health permits, liquor licenses, and fire safety compliance, which add to operational expenses.
Maintenance and equipment – Kitchen equipment, furniture, and interior decor need regular maintenance and replacements.
READ: Kenyan street food vendors leverage TikTok to overcome economic hardships
How restaurant owners make profits
To ensure profitability, restaurant owners apply various strategies, including:
Pricing strategy – Setting menu prices that balance affordability and profit margins while considering food and operational costs.
Menu engineering – Featuring high-margin dishes prominently while limiting items that have low profitability.
Cost control measures – Reducing food wastage, monitoring portion sizes, and optimizing ingredient use.
Efficient staff management – Hiring skilled workers, cross-training employees, and maintaining an optimal number of staff members.
High-traffic location – Choosing locations with high customer footfall, such as business districts, malls, or tourist areas.
Upselling and cross-selling – Encouraging customers to order add-ons such as extra toppings, desserts, or premium drinks.
Customer retention – Providing excellent service, rewarding loyal customers, and using targeted promotions to encourage repeat visits.
Leveraging technology – Using point-of-sale (POS) systems for accurate billing, monitoring inventory, and analysing sales trends.
Seasonal and promotional offers – Running discounts, happy hours, and holiday specials to attract more customers.
Diversifying income streams – Expanding services through catering, online orders, and event hosting to increase revenue.
#PulseExplainer