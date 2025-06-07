Tactics supermarkets use to beat expiry date & move products to consumers

Averting losses and making profits is the goal of every business and supermarkets are no exception, with creative initiatives and tactics rolled out across various stores to keep products moving and avert losses that would arise if products were to expire.

Some perishable products have a short shelf life, with stores having to strike the delicate balance of ensuring that they are sold and do not go bad on the shelves

Supermarkets have dedicated staff who inspect products on display to ensure that no expired product is sold to consumers while also helping in mitigating losses from products going bad on shelves using various strategies that maximise profits.

Here are some tactics used in this win-win game in which consumers still get fresh products and value for their money while supermarkets also minimise losses.

Arrangement of products on shelves

To aid in clearing stock and avert losses, supermarkets typically move the products near the billing counter, at strategic points or arrange them in front rows to enhance visibility and accessibility to consumers and entice them to pick up the products.

Strategic restocking of shelves

Intentional management of stock is also done with store refraining from restocking the shelves with new supplies until the ones close to expiry are depleted.

Consumers are thus limited to just picking what is available on the shelves which aids in clearing the stock.

Tactics supermarkets use to move products nearing expiration to consumers

Discounts and price cuts

A discount or a price cut is always welcome by consumers and supermarkets make use of this to clear stock before expiry.

Notably, not all products with discount are close to expiry.

Slow-moving products may also attract huge discounts especially if more are still in the store and there is need to clear what is on the shelves to create room for more.

Promotions & sale

Getting more for less is a deal that is bound to tempt many and helps in moving products from shelves prior to expiry.

Tactics supermarkets use to beat expiry date & move products to consumers

Stores are also embracing various marketing initiatives and promotions with manufacturers to keep products moving off the shelf and into the hands of consumers.

Offers such as buy one, get one free or pairing products in such a way that by purchasing one product the second one come free or at a discounted price is a strategy commonly used to entice consumers into making purchases which help stores move products and avert losses.

Cooked food

Capitalising on busy lifestyles and recognising the time constraints, many supermarkets have expanded their offerings to include a wider range of ready-to-eat meals and meal kits.

Many stores are in the food business with designated areas where customers can enjoy a hot meal prepared and served fresh or packet to be taken home.

With the above strategies in place, it follows that the eateries operated by supermarkets also acquire the same products available to consumers and aid in keeping products moving from the shelves, minimise losses and clear stock while still making money from products that would potentially expire of go bad in shelves.

Tactics supermarkets use to move products nearing expiration to consumers