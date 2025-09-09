Ways digital job-matching platforms are unlocking new opportunities for Kenyans

As the global economy evolves, digital skills have become increasingly essential for employment across various sectors.

In Kenya, a number of digital job-matching platforms and initiatives are emerging as key players in providing young people with the skills and opportunities needed to participate in the growing digital economy.

These platforms offer a range of services, from training and mentorship to direct job linkages, aiming to connect youth to both short-term gigs and long-term career opportunities.

An Ajira Digital exhibition

Kenya’s Digital Job Revolution

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most notable programs in Kenya is the Ajira Digital Program, a partnership between the Government of Kenya, Mastercard Foundation, KEPSA, and eMobilis.

The initiative targets youth between the ages of 18 and 35, aiming to empower over 1 million young people annually with digital and gig work opportunities.

According to the Ajira Digital Program’s official site, it operates through Youth Empowerment Centres and Ajira Clubs, which provide training in digital skills such as coding, digital marketing, and data analytics, along with mentorship and job linkages across the country.

The Ajira Digital Program aims to address the growing demand for skilled workers in Kenya’s digital economy.

By offering these services, the initiative attempts to bridge the gap between youth and the job market, allowing participants to access freelance and online jobs that were previously out of reach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bridging the Gap

The Daring to Shift (D2S) initiative, run by Digital Opportunity Trust (DOT Kenya), is another program making strides in providing digital skills to youth.

Through D2S, DOT Kenya has trained over 2,500 young entrepreneurs and reached nearly 14,000 beneficiaries.

The program offers a combination of digital skills training , coaching, and mentorship, with a focus on enhancing online business presence and efficiency using digital tools.

As noted by DOT Kenya, entrepreneurs have improved their businesses' marketing strategies, customer understanding, and overall business management through digital tools.

ADVERTISEMENT

An AI-generated image of a young man using his laptop to apply for jobs

Opportunities for Rural Youth to Join the Digital Economy

While the digital job market continues to grow, challenges remain, particularly for those in rural areas.

The pay for entry-level digital jobs, such as data labelling, tends to be low. This can be a significant barrier for many young people, particularly in rural areas, who are seeking to transition to higher-skilled roles in the digital economy.

Additionally, infrastructure challenges like limited internet access in some parts of the country make it difficult for rural youth to fully engage with digital work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Without proper technology and connectivity, the digital economy remains out of reach for many potential workers in these areas.

Certifications for Skills in Digital Jobs

Industry-recognised certifications are becoming an essential tool for bridging the gap between training and employment.

According to the International Labour Organisation (ILO), partnerships with local organisations have led to the provision of certifications that validate the digital skills of youth, enhancing their employability in the global job market.

These certifications, in fields like IT support, web development, and digital marketing, are seen as key to ensuring that young people are competitive in the growing digital job market.

ADVERTISEMENT

President William Ruto at an ICT hub

The Future of Work in Kenya

Kenya is witnessing a shift towards digital work, with young people increasingly equipped with the skills needed to thrive in the evolving job market.

There are still significant challenges that need to be addressed, particularly in terms of pay, infrastructure, and access to opportunities in rural areas.

ADVERTISEMENT