What AI-enabled ad campaigns mean for Kenya

Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionising digital advertising in Kenya, ushering in a new era of precision targeting, creative enhancement, and performance measurement.

Global AdTech platform Eskimi, has announced a revamp of its services, introducing AI-enabled ad campaigns set to redefine how brands connect with their audiences in the country.

AI-Powered Tools Transforming Kenyan Advertising

Eskimi's latest advancements include AI-powered tools such as Neurons and Lumen, designed to optimise creative assets and enhance ad performance.

Neurons, a neuroscience-based AI tool, enables advertisers to analyze attention heatmaps and predict whether visual content will effectively capture an audience’s interest.

Meanwhile, Lumen utilises eye-tracking technology to provide precise insights into how ads engage viewers, allowing brands to refine their strategies in real time.

According to Beatrice Njiraini, Regional Director for Eskimi in Kenya, these innovations mark a significant shift for the industry. “To elevate our clients’ campaigns, we have significantly enhanced our services through partnerships with AI solutions, new performance measurement capabilities, and educational initiatives.”

Measuring Brand Recall and Consumer Impact

Beyond individual campaign metrics, Eskimi is introducing brand recall studies, helping advertisers assess awareness, intent, and overall brand favorability.

These insights will allow businesses to tailor their marketing strategies to align with consumer behavior and long-term engagement.

Vytautas Paukstys, CEO of Eskimi, emphasised the company's longstanding relationship with the Kenyan market, stating: “Kenya was among the first countries where we launched our advertising technology solutions, and it’s rewarding to witness the progress we’ve achieved alongside advertisers and media agencies over the past decade.”

Educational Initiatives to Boost Digital Ad Expertise

Recognising the need for upskilling in Kenya’s digital marketing sector, Eskimi has also introduced an educational training program focusing on brand advertising, user attention measurement, and strategic development.

Advertisers and media agencies will have access to workshops throughout the year, ensuring they remain competitive in the rapidly evolving AI-driven advertising landscape.

The Future of AI in Kenya’s Digital Marketing

AI-powered ad campaigns are not just about efficiency —they are about delivering highly personalised, data-driven, and impactful advertisements that drive engagement.

As AI continues to reshape the advertising industry, businesses in Kenya that adopt these tools stand to gain a competitive edge in reaching their target audiences more effectively.