xAI’s Grok Imagine tool, unveiled in early August 2025, is now broadly available and capable of generating both static images and short video clips complete with native audio from text descriptions or uploaded pictures.

Officially announced on August 4, 2025, the feature was initially restricted to SuperGrok and Premium Plus subscribers on X (formerly Twitter).

Within days, xAI expanded access to include all users of the Grok app on iOS and Android platforms.

Core features

Grok Imagine’s primary functions comprise text-to-image generation and image-to-video conversion.

Users may enter a text prompt or upload an image; the system then produces a high-resolution still image that can be transformed into a video of up to 15 seconds in length, complete with ambient sound.

The platform supports the creation of mature or NSFW content under a 'Spicy Mode' setting, although moderation filters are in place.

However, tests by independent researchers have demonstrated occasional circumvention of these filters, highlighting potential gaps in the tool’s safeguards.

On August 7, 2025, xAI removed the paywall that had previously restricted video-generation features, making Grok Imagine’s image-to-video conversion entirely free for all Grok app users.

This decision positions the tool among the few publicly accessible AI platforms offering unrestricted video generation, in contrast to other services that require subscription or usage fees.

Content moderation concerns

Despite its creative potential, Grok Imagine has drawn criticism over content safety.

Industry observers have noted that its NSFW capabilities could facilitate the production of explicit or non-consensual imagery, particularly if moderation protocols are circumvented.

Public concerns have also arisen over deepfake misuse, prompting calls for stricter guardrails and transparency in AI-generated media.

Application

The viral potential of Grok Imagine was exemplified when Shivon Zilis, a Neuralink executive, shared a six-second animation of her three-year-old son’s crayon drawing addressed to 'Daddy.'

Produced entirely within Grok Imagine, the clip was posted on X on August 5, 2025 and attracted over 80,000 views within hours:

For Kenyan users, Grok Imagine opens new avenues for personal storytelling, educational resources, small-business marketing and community journalism.

Schools and content creators can leverage the tool to generate illustrative materials, while artisans and entrepreneurs may develop engaging promotional clips at minimal cost.

Nevertheless, organisations and individuals must remain alert to the ethical and legal implications of AI-generated media, particularly regarding copyright, consent and accurate representation.

With its free access model, Grok Imagine places powerful AI tools in the hands of all smartphone users, signalling a shift in how digital content is created and shared across Kenya.