Why Safaricom campaigns are so hard to forget

At Pulse, we believe that great storytelling is the heartbeat of impactful campaigns.

When Pulse and Safaricom collaborate, the result is more than just advertising—it’s an immersive experience that resonates with millions.

As we celebrate our partnership this Valentine’s season, we reflect on the magic behind some of Safaricom’s most unforgettable campaigns and how Pulse plays a role in bringing them to life.

A storytelling powerhouse

Every Safaricom campaign tells a story—one that is deeply rooted in Kenyan culture, aspirations, and everyday life.

From the emotional narratives, to the inspiring journeys showcased in Safaricom's corporate campaigns, the storytelling is always compelling.

Pulse amplifies these stories, ensuring they reach the right audience through digital platforms, social conversations, and immersive content experiences.

One of the hallmarks of our partnership is the ability to transform simple messages into powerful narratives that people not only watch but deeply connect with.

It’s this emotional pull that makes Safaricom campaigns linger in the minds of Kenyans long after the ads air.

Powerful imagery that captures Kenya’s spirit

A great campaign is not just heard—it’s felt. Safaricom’s visuals are known for their authenticity, vibrant energy, and ability to paint a picture of Kenya’s diverse and dynamic culture.

Whether it’s a bustling marketplace, a remote village with a single M-Pesa agent, or a young entrepreneur every scene is carefully crafted to reflect real experiences.

Pulse ensures these images don’t just stay on traditional media but live on in the digital world.

Through creative content, behind-the-scenes features, and interactive discussions, we help extend the life of these visuals, making them part of everyday conversations online.

Understanding & engaging the target audience

A campaign’s success isn’t just in the visuals or storytelling—it’s in how well it speaks to its audience.

Safaricom has mastered the art of appealing to different demographics by tailoring solutions that meet their needs, whether it’s a student looking for affordable data bundles, a boda-boda rider using M-Pesa for transactions, or a CEO leveraging Safaricom Business solutions.

Pulse plays a crucial role in connecting these messages to the right audience segments.

Our deep understanding of digital trends, audience behaviours, and social media engagement ensures that every campaign gets the visibility it deserves while sparking genuine conversations among users.

The Pulse-Safaricom impact

When Pulse and Safaricom collaborate, the impact is undeniable.

From launching campaigns that trend across digital platforms to driving meaningful conversations about connectivity, financial inclusion, and innovation, our partnership is built on a shared commitment to excellence.

As we celebrate this partnership, we look forward to more groundbreaking campaigns that do more than just advertise—they inspire, connect, and leave a lasting impression.