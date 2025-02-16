They say you never forget your first love, the one that changes you, opens your eyes, and leaves an imprint on your life.

For Pulse and Food Fiti, that first love is the shared mission of making healthy eating a lifestyle, not just an occasional choice.

Despite a growing economy, Kenya’s vegetable consumption has remained stagnant at around 100-130 grams per person per day over the past 15 years, according to the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN).

The Vegetables for All project, implemented by GAIN, set out to change this—and Pulse was there to make sure the message reached the people in a way they could relate to.

Bringing vegetables to the spotlight

GAIN’s 'Vegetables for All' project is designed to make safe, nutritious vegetables more accessible and appealing, particularly for urban and peri-urban low-income consumers.

But changing eating habits takes more than just access, it requires education, awareness, and cultural relevance. That’s where Food Fiti, an innovative branding strategy under GAIN, comes in.

The initiative promotes the importance of traditional and diverse vegetable consumption through engaging campaigns that make healthy eating feel natural and enjoyable rather than a chore.

Pulse x Food Fiti: A match made for the people

Pulse, known for its ability to connect with young audiences in a language they understand, joined forces with Food Fiti to amplify this mission.

Through dynamic campaigs, the collaboration sparked conversations about vegetables in a way that was both entertaining and informative.

One of the standout elements of the campaign was the vox pops, where everyday Kenyans shared their favourite ways to mix traditional greens—think kunde na managu, terere na saga, or even unconventional combinations that bring out new flavours.

Why you will never forget your first love

Some partnerships, like your first love, leave a mark that time can’t erase. The collaboration is one of those—built on impact, mutual growth, and a shared vision to change how Kenyans interact with vegetables.

Here’s why neither Pulse nor Food Fiti will ever forget this ‘first love’ moment:

1. It was a game-changer

Your first love changes how you see the world, and for Pulse, working with Food Fiti was an eye-opener. The partnership was about using Pulse’s strength—relatable, engaging storytelling—to make Kenyans rethink their diet.

For Food Fiti, Pulse was that first love that helped break the barrier between nutritional knowledge and real-life application.

2. It was a learning experience

First love teaches you things you never expected, and this partnership did exactly that. Pulse discovered that healthy eating doesn’t have to be a dull topic: It can be fun, interactive, and even trendy. Working with Food Fiti showed how digital content could make nutrition appealing to young audiences.

On the other hand, Food Fiti saw the power of digital storytelling. The campaign proved that sometimes, all it takes is the right platform to get people talking

3. Impact will last forever

Even when first love ends, it leaves a lasting impression. The Pulse x Food Fiti partnership may have started as a campaign, but its impact will continue to shape conversations around nutrition in Kenya.

The journey doesn’t end here. Just like first love, there’s always a chance for rekindling the spark—perhaps with new projects, fresh ideas, and even bigger impact.

Pulse and Food Fiti remain committed to making nutrition an everyday conversation, ensuring that vegetables are seen as healthy, exciting, delicious, and essential.