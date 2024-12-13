Did Mungai Eve cross line in her interview with Simon Kabu? Netizens demand apology

Kenyan content creator Director Trevor has reignited his feud with his ex-girlfriend Mungai Eve after voicing his displeasure over her recent interview with the trending couple, Simon Kabu and Sarah Mtalii.

On December 13, just a day after Eve conducted the interview, Trevor took to his social media platform to express his frustration.

He criticised the interview for being unprofessional, lacking objectivity, and crossing personal boundaries. According to Trevor, the interviewer should apologise to Simon Kabu for how the conversation unfolded.

The controversial interview

The interview, which was aimed at addressing the drama surrounding Simon and his wife Sarah, quickly became the centre of online debate.

Mungai Eve asked Simon direct and probing questions, some of which left him struggling to respond.

Simon clarified that Bonfire Adventures was a joint effort, not the creation of his wife, as some had assumed.

“We met in 2007. I was a salesperson when we met. Bonfire Adventures has been operating for the last 15 years. We founded the company together. My brother gave us the first office. My sister is the one who registered our company,” Simon explained.

The tension increased when Eve pressed Simon about the CCTV footage showing Sarah involved in an altercation with another woman at their house.

Simon revealed that after the altercation, the woman involved had gone to the police station and filed a report.

“The lady went to the police station and made a report. The police requested the clip. Lawyers and other people had the footage,” he said.

Simon’s silence on gender-based violence allegations

One of the more sensitive subjects brought up in the interview was the topic of gender-based violence (GBV), which had been circulating in the media.

When questioned about the claims, Simon remained tight-lipped. “I do not want to say anything about it. It is a matter that is in court, and I also don’t want to be misquoted,” he explained.

Despite the sensitive nature of the conversation, Simon reassured his fans that the business would continue to thrive. “Bonfire Adventures is here to stay. Our management is doing well. Sarah and I are still business partners,” he said.

The fans’ reactions to Mungai Eve's approach

While the interview was meant to offer clarity on Simon and Sarah’s situation, it instead sparked frustration among fans. Many viewers took to the comment section to express their disappointment in Eve's questioning style.

Some fans felt that Eve was too harsh in her approach, while others criticised the personal nature of some of the questions.

A significant portion of the audience was particularly upset when Eve compared her own past relationship withher ex boyfriend Trevor to Sarah’s struggles with Simon.

In one segment of the interview, Eve shared how she had gone through similar challenges and how she believed Sarah would eventually emerge stronger, just as she did after her own failed relationship.

Viewers felt that Eve was projecting her personal experiences onto Sarah’s situation, which many deemed inappropriate.

Moreover, several fans felt that Eve failed to demonstrate the patience and listening skills typically associated with good journalism.

Instead of allowing Simon and Sarah time to answer questions fully, she seemed to interrupt them frequently, leading some to accuse her of being more interested in sensationalising the situation than conducting a balanced interview.

Director Trevor weighs in

As the criticism mounted, Trevor joined in the chorus of disapproval. He claimed that Eve’s interview lacked the professionalism expected of a journalist.

That trending video of Simon Kabu is honestly disappointing. The interviewer crossed the line, it was unprofessional, embarrassing, and lacked objectivity,” Trevor wrote. “They should publicly apologise and redo the interview properly. Simon is truly a patient man!