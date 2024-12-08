Jamaican reggae sensation Etana has broken her silence following the drama that unfolded on Saturday, which saw the much-anticipated event fail to happen.

Etana alleged sabotage from people she did not name, providing a detailed account of how the events unfolded.

She recounted that her show on Dec 07 was widely publicised and promoted across various platforms and media stations and all was set for an epic performance with tickets flying off.

Along the way, someone popped up with a show with Tanzanian sensation Diamond Platnumz on the same day, in the same area.

According to Etana, Diamond’s show was later postponed, but she was surprised when the Bongo star turned up on Citizen TV’s 10 Over 10 show, accompanied by a crowd of 50 people.

My show on Dec. 7 was being promoted long before someone popped up with a show with diamond Platinumz on the same day and in the same area. Then soon after that I heard their show was postponed then yesterday they showed up 50 strong @10 /10 citizen tv media house which they must understand - in Jamaica to show up with a lot of people is a common thing so crowd nuh frighten me.

Etana was surprised on the day of her show when she was informed that the two shows cannot happen in the same area, a clear indication that she had been deceived that Diamond’s show had been postponed.

Then all of a sudden, I am hearing the two shows cannot be held in the SAME AREA from the authorities and my show tonight cannot happen. All this politics and drama for one girl. I wonder who is behind it all. Why you so afraid of one show and one woman?

Etana refuses to turn up at Diamond's concert

It is believed that it is at this point that attempts were made to prevail upon her to show up at Diamond’s concert, a thing that she flatly refused writing:

I am not happy about the sabotage and let me be clear I am not showing up at Platinumz show!!!!! It’s all good!

Refund on tickets purchased

When asked about the tickets purchased, Etana made it clear that K24 and the promoters of the event will announce the way forward.

K24 and the promoters of the event will announce regarding tickets purchased. They were so very afraid of the turn out they tried everything to cause disruption. When it did not work they blocked the event with the authorities. There is more that can be said but I am me so I will say no more.

Good Vibes Festival clashes with Diamond Platnumz's Furaha City Festival

Etana landed in the country for what was billed to be an epic performance, is bringing the vibes live at the Good Vibes Festival on Dec 7th at Jamhuri Park.

Diamond on the other hand was in the country for Furaha City Festival on the same day that Etana’s concert was to go down.