Martha Mwaipaja’s sister drops shocking claims about the singer in explosive video

The spotlight has turned to Tanzanian gospel singer Martha Mwaipaja after her sister, Beatrice, accused her of neglecting their family.
The allegations were made in a viral video where Beatrice raised serious claims against the singer.
In the video, Beatrice said:
My sister is helping others start businesses and buying them cars. She heals people through her singing, but she keeps her own family at a distance. You see her introducing strangers as her relatives, yet neither my mother nor I are considered her family. Do you think that’s normal behaviour?
When contacted for a response by Mwananchi, Martha Mwaipaja chose to remain reserved, stating that she preferred silence as the situation didn’t warrant a lengthy explanation.
What I can say is, let me remain silent because I am not the one who started this. Someone else has spoken, so my words won’t add value. Let them continue speaking. My mother lives with her husband and is married. I have nothing more to say.
Her brief statement seemed to deflect the allegations, leaving many to speculate about the state of her relationship with her family.
Martha's daughter sends warning to her aunt
Following Beatrice's claims, Sister Joan, who is believed to be Martha's child, took to Instagram to defend the gospel artist. In her post, Sister Joan urged Beatrice to stay away from Martha, warning her about the consequences of her actions.
Do you remember Martha Mwaipaja’s curse that you will cry for the rest of your life? This is just the beginning. You will cry at every altar, every corner, and every opportunity you get to harm her. Even her star, which you wish to extinguish, will not satisfy you. You abandoned your children and left them with their father. Now you want her wealth. This world will make you cry endlessly.
The incident has sparked conversations about the strained relationship between Martha Mwaipaja and her family.
While the accusations have drawn public attention, Martha’s supporters and loved ones continue to defend her, asserting that the claims may be rooted in jealousy or personal disagreements.
Martha's friends defend her
Some of Martha's close friends such as actress Jacqueline Wolper too k to social media to defend her. .
Why are you lying like this? There are some things we don't know. Some of Martha's relatives have very bad hearts, which is why many are reluctant to introduce their siblings to the public because of such issues. Even the song 'Nifundishe Kunyamaza' speaks to me personally.
Don't make us believe that everyone who cries is telling the truth. If we had time to listen to the other side, we might stone that sister or mother, because why would she speak like this unless it's part of the devil's plan to tarnish a servant of God? I don't like this. Do your work and don't rely on your siblings. Your video is full of hatred, and God has denied you genuine tears.
Both Martha and her younger sister Beatrice are gospel singers. Martha is known for hits like Sipiganangi Mwenyewe and Nifundishe Kunyamaza, while Beatrice is famous for songs such as Usinipite Mwokozi, Moyo Wangu Tulia, Ndoto Yangu, and others.