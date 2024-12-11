Kenyan content creator Millicent Ayuwa, popularly known as Dem Wa Facebook, has refuted claims that she was spotted with a European boyfriend during her recent holiday in Dubai.

The allegations arose after comedian Oga Obinna shared photos online, which depicted a woman resembling Millicent swimming with a young, European-looking man.

The photos, captioned “Receipts from Dubai... Otek 😰 Sikuji Airport kesho atembee,” led to speculation about her personal life. However, Dem Wa Facebook firmly denied the claims, asserting that the woman in the photos was not her.

Dem Wa Facebook speaks out

Responding to the rumours, the content creator dismissed the circulating images as misleading and edited to create false narratives.

In a comment on Oga Obinna’s Instagram post, she said:“Uyu si mimi sasa mbona mnatuwekelea sisi na Willy Paul mnataka tulie hadi lini?”

In an interview at the airport, she further emphasised her loyalty to her 'husband', questioning why anyone would assume she was seeking a European partner when she is already committed.“Mimi natafuta aje mzungu na mnajua vizuri niko na bwana?” she questioned.

Addressing questions about Obinna and whether she brought back gifts from Dubai, Dem Wa Facebook responded with humour and confidence. She declared herself the ultimate gift, stating:“Bwanangu huwezi mpea gift yeyote. Mimi ndio gift yake.”

She went a step further to say that if Obinna wanted her to settle down, he should gift her a baby.“Akitaka nitulie pia anipatie junior,” she added.

Testing boundaries of love

Millicent opened up about occasionally doing things to gauge her partner’s reactions. She admitted to intentionally creating scenarios to see if her partner genuinely cares.

Lakini mwanamume wako kama hakasiriki hakupendi... Sometimes I do it intentionally to know how he feels. Nilikua nataka kumpima, anakuanga taliban. Nilitaka kujua kama ameniweka kwa roho ama kidney but now I know niko mahali pote.

Relationship with Oga Obinna

Speculation about Dem Wa Facebook’s relationship with comedian Oga Obinna has been rife. The two have often been spotted in public, appearing comfortable with each other, leading fans to wonder if there’s more than friendship and work between them.

The rumours gained momentum after Oga Obinna gifted her a car in a lavish ceremony. The event, which featured an emotional moment between the two, added fuel to the fire.