Bonfire Adventures managing director Sarah Kabu has apologized for remarks she made a while back at when reports of trouble in her marriage surfaced.

Sarah who at the time, advised women not to leave their marriages because of infidelity has since recanted the statement in the wake of a dramatic split from Simon Kabu and apologized for the same.

While offering the apology, the Bonfire Adventures boss urged women experiencing infidelity in their marriages to leave when they still can.

In a video doing rounds on social media, Sarah emphasised the importance of mental wellness and personal well-being, noting that the same should be prioritized.

I want to apologize for telling women to stay in marriages where there is infidelity. Wamama, tafadhali nawaomba mnisamehe. If things aren’t working, it’s better to leave while you still can.

Leaving is the best option - Sarah Kabu

She affirmed that leaving is the best option when things are not working, marking a significant change from her earlier statement.

From today henceforth, if it’s not working, it’s not working, just leave.

The apology comes in the wake of a dramatic split from Simon Kabu, with the two weighing in on a leaked CCTV footage showing a woman believed to be Sarah confronting another woman, with Simon intervening.

Sarah Kabu stepping down as GOAT wives leader & advice on infidelity

The businesswoman made the remarks in question during an interview in November when she stepped down from her role as chairperson of the Goat Wives Association, saying she felt it was time to give another person the opportunity to lead.

At the time, Sarah urged women not to leave their marriages because of infidelity.

You know I've seen a lot of couples separating nowadays, and I feel that it's not necessary unless it's life-threatening, there's no need. "If your life is not in danger, if you're not under any threat, he is just having fun, let him be.

But nowadays I am telling women, actually cheating should not be one of the reasons we leave men, or we should be worried about our husband.

Let's worry about other bigger things, than whether he's cheating or not. When you become unbothered, they become worried. How come you are not checking on me? You are not praying for me? So I'm telling women tucheze chini kidogo, we cannot keep chasing them all the time, let men be who they were created to be.