Bongo superstars Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu appeared in their first ever interview together on Citizen TV’s 10over10 show, with the pair addressing various aspects of their career in the entertainment show.

The interview which fell on the same day that the singer’s son Nillan was turning eight years old saw the pair unite in wishing him a happy birthday.

Diamond teamed up with Azeezah and Zuchu on air to make the day memorable.

He explained that his son was supposed to be with him on his special day but that was not possible owing to a busy schedule, adding that once back, he will celebrate with Nillan.

Leo ni My son’s birthday, Nilan. Happy birthday, Nilan, you know daddy loves you so much. He was supposed to be here with me but the challenge is that I will be flying to Paris from here then onto Morocco and upon my return I will celebrate his birthday.

Afterwards, Diamond Platnumz teamed up with Zuchu to sing for Nilan wishing him a happy birthday.

Earlier on, Zari Hassan took to social media to celebrate his birthday writing:

Help wish my Squish a happy 8th birthday 🎂 May Allah bless you for me alwaysAmeen @princenillan

The WCB President expressed his appreciation to fans who have supported his career, noting that he is consistently working not to let them down.

Everywhere I go the love is amazing and I am super grateful for that. I have been working so hard and trying my level best to ensure I do not let my people down.

Zuchu heaps praises on Diamond

Zuchu heaped praises on Diamond, noting that he has nurtured many talents, providing a platform for them to share their talent with the world.

Diamond is everybody’s hero back in Tanzania and East Africa at large. He has nurtured a lot of A-List artists in Africa and for that I will give him his flowers.

She noted that it takes a lot to nurture talent and turn an aspiring artiste into an A-list one and Diamond has excelled in that, with many stars tracing their success to the WCB boss.

It takes a lot to put an artist out there and his legacy precedes him.