This initiative is dedicated to investing in diverse entrepreneurs and fostering innovation across various industries.

The Techstars Washington DC Accelerator, powered by J.P. Morgan, has been a pivotal initiative aimed at fostering innovation by supporting startups that integrate emerging technologies into legacy industries such as banking, logistics, healthcare, security, and energy.

This program is part of a broader $80 million investment by J.P. Morgan to back diverse and traditionally overlooked entrepreneurs across multiple U.S. cities.

Launched in 2022, the Washington DC accelerator offers a 13-week program providing early-stage startups with access to capital, mentorship, and customised programming.

Participants benefit from Techstars' extensive global network, which includes over 4,400 companies with a combined market cap of approximately $159 billion.

1. Tanzanian Lyfplus app

LyfPlus is revolutionising healthcare by providing hospitals with advanced patient care solutions and data analytics.

Their platform, founded and led by William Andrew Mduma, enables the rapid deployment of services such as telehealth, e-pharmacies, and AI-driven clinical support, all at no initial cost.

By streamlining operations and enhancing service quality, LyfPlus aims to make healthcare more accessible and efficient.

2. Uganda's Rexial app

Rexial addresses the challenges of recurring payments in Africa by automating direct debits from customers' bank or mobile money accounts.

Their API-driven solution, developed by Aéko Ongodia, facilitates seamless collection of periodic payments for subscriptions, utilities, savings, and insurance, thereby improving revenue streams for businesses and simplifying payment processes for consumers.

3. Cargoplug Logistics from Nigeria

Cargoplug offers comprehensive logistics services, including imports, exports, nationwide deliveries, and relocation assistance. By integrating efficient API solutions.

The Nigerian company is co-CEOd by Kikelomo Fola-Ogunniya and Ujama Akpata.

Cargoplug ensures seamless transportation and distribution of goods, catering to both individual and business needs. Their user-friendly platform enhances productivity and operational efficiency in the logistics sector.

4. Kenyan company Apexloads

Apexloads is transforming Africa's logistics landscape with a unified platform that optimises operations for transporters and freight forwarders.

Combining features like load boards, transportation management systems, customer relationship management, real-time shipment visibility, and invoice factoring,

Apexloads enhances efficiency and transparency across the supply chain. Their mission is to drive innovation tailored to Africa's unique logistics challenges.

In December, these startups showcased their innovations at the Techstars Washington DC Demo Day, an event that highlighted the transformative power of technologies reshaping legacy industries.

The September to December 2024 cohort brought together a total of 20 entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds, particularly those who have been historically underrepresented in the tech industry.

The success of LyfPlus, Rexial, Cargoplug, and Apexloads exemplifies the potential of African startups to drive technological advancement and economic development across the continent.