Xiaomi Kenya presents the 'Xiaomi Universe': Connecting Human x Car x Home with seamless technology

Xiaomi Kenya unveiled its global strategy "Human x Car x Home" smart ecosystem at Radisson Blu, Nairobi, in an event titled Xiaomi Universe – Human x Car x Home – Perfectly Synced.

This visionary concept seamlessly integrates cutting-edge technology to revolutionise everyday life by uniting personal devices, automotive advancements, and smart home ecosystems, redefining the boundaries of technology integration.

Celebrating Xiaomi's Legacy of Innovation

Since its inception in 2010, Xiaomi has consistently pushed boundaries to become one of the world’s leading technology brands.

As the third-largest global smartphone brand for 16 consecutive quarters, Xiaomi is poised to transform how humans interact with their environment.

With over 1,300 Xiaomi stores worldwide, a robust fan base of 22.32 million registered community members, and 675.8 million monthly active users globally, Xiaomi has fostered a deep connection with its users.

Xiaomi’s innovation has earned worldwide recognition, including:

TIME’s Most Influential Companies of 2024 - its first-ever inclusion, highlighting its extraordinary global impact.

Top 50 Most Innovative Companies (BCG): Recognizing Xiaomi's groundbreaking advancements in technology.

Fortune Global 500 for the 6th consecutive year.

Forbes Global 2000, a ranking of the largest companies in the world.

A Glimpse into the 'Xiaomi Universe'

“At Xiaomi, technology is centred on humanity. Our innovations are designed first and foremost based on the needs of our users. Human x Car x Home embodies this commitment, creating an interconnected ecosystem that goes beyond what is currently possible,” said Matt Huang, Xiaomi Kenya’s Country Manager.

“By integrating people, cars, and homes, we aim to create an end-to-end interconnectivity that enhances every aspect of your life.”

The core pillars of Xiaomi’s vision are:

Personal Computing Center: Cutting-edge smartphones like the Xiaomi MIX series and Redmi Note, offering powerful performance and premium design.

Intelligent Mobile Space: Innovations in autonomous driving and electric vehicles, featuring proprietary technologies like Smart Cabin and AI-powered navigation.

Smart Living Space: A full suite of AIoT-enabled devices for homes, including smart TVs, cleaning appliances, personal care devices, and more.

Advancing Comprehensive Interconnectivity

Xiaomi's transition from "Smartphone x AIoT" to the "Human x Car x Home" ecosystem merges personal devices, smart home products, and cars, facilitating seamless connectivity of hardware, real-time coordination, and driving advancements.

This is achieved through collaborations with industry partners. Xiaomi’s vision is to create an adaptable ecosystem that meets both current and future needs.

Xiaomi HyperOS, a key component of this ecosystem, features system-level innovation to foster seamless cross-device collaboration and ensure consistent operations across Xiaomi's smart-life platform.

Integrating over 200 product categories and covering more than 95% of user scenarios, Xiaomi HyperOS supports over 600 million global devices, empowering users with new possibilities through collaboration with global partners, developers, and manufacturers.

The Future of Mobility with Xiaomi EV

Xiaomi’s first electric vehicle, the Xiaomi SU7, is set to push boundaries in performance, ecosystem integration, and the mobile smart space. The SU7 is designed as a "full-size high-performance eco-technology sedan," incorporating five core EV technologies: E-Motor, CTB Integrated Battery, Xiaomi Die-Casting, Xiaomi Pilot Autonomous Driving, and Smart Cabin.

With an investment of over CNY 10 billion RMB in R&D and a team of more than 3,400 engineers and 1,000 technical experts, Xiaomi is set to redefine the future of transportation.

Expanding Robotics and Manufacturing Excellence

Xiaomi continues to lead the way in robotics and manufacturing innovation. Its smart factories are at the forefront of industrial transformation, focusing on agility, operational efficiency, and precision.

The recently launched Smart Factory Phase II in Beijing demonstrates Xiaomi's commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative products to consumers.

Xiaomi is also advancing robotics technology with products like the CyberDog 2, a bio-inspired quadruped robot designed to replicate the movements and interactions of a real dog.

This robot exemplifies Xiaomi’s pioneering spirit and open-source approach, enabling developers to unlock limitless creative possibilities.

Building for a Sustainable Future

Xiaomi is committed to sustainable development and environmental protection. The company aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040 and has adopted a circular economy model, with plans to recycle 38,000 tons of electronic waste from 2022 to 2026.

Xiaomi’s dedication to sustainability is further highlighted by its involvement in renewable energy initiatives and electronic waste recycling programs.

Kenya at the Heart of Xiaomi's Growth

As Xiaomi continues to expand globally, Kenya remains a key market for its innovative products. Xiaomi's continued success in Kenya, ranking 3rd in the Kenyan Market with 11% market share and with a steady increase of 11% as per Canalys 2024.