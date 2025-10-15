Breaking the glass ceiling: Women thriving in Kenya’s workforce

The conversation around women in Kenya’s corporate landscape has matured.

A decade ago, the appointment of a woman to a top executive role was a headline event, a crack in the glass ceiling.

Today, it is a feature of the country’s most influential organisations.

A growing number of women are ascending to the highest echelons of corporate and public service leadership, fundamentally reshaping the country's economic and governance landscape.

With a female labour force participation rate of 63% according to the World Bank , women are deeply integrated into the country's economic fabric, representing 48% of the employment share.

However, this high level of participation exists alongside significant structural challenges.

Data insights on the glass ceiling for Kenyan women

Women are more likely to be in the informal sector (86% versus 77% for men) and face a higher unemployment rate, at 7.6% compared to 3.9% for men, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics .

This duality defines the landscape for working women in Kenya.

While they hold 41% of entry-level positions in the formal sector, this figure diminishes to 27% at the C-suite level, according to data from McKinsey.

Across Kenya, women hold 50% of all managerial positions, 18% of firms have a female top manager , and 47% feature female participation in ownership, according to data from the World Bank.

The path to advancement is often impeded by barriers such as disparities in post-secondary education, the significant burden of unpaid care work, and societal constraints that limit economic mobility.

Despite these systemic hurdles, women have navigated this complex environment to reach the highest echelons of corporate leadership, demonstrating exceptional capability and resilience.

Advancements and challenges

The rise of women leaders is driven by several factors.

Increased access to higher education over the past decades has created a robust pipeline of qualified female professionals.

Furthermore, a growing corporate understanding that diversity in leadership leads to improved financial performance and innovation has prompted more organisations to adopt intentional policies on gender inclusion.

Constitutional and legislative efforts have also played a role in creating an enabling environment for this change.

Despite these advancements, challenges persist.

Disparities in pay, underrepresentation in specific STEM fields, and the societal expectation of balancing demanding careers with primary caregiving responsibilities remain significant hurdles for many women.

While the journey towards complete gender equity in the workplace is ongoing, the presence of women in Kenya's top leadership positions is no longer an exception but an established and growing feature.

Their success provides a clear statement: the glass ceiling, while not entirely shattered, is being systematically broken by competence, resilience, and strategic vision.

This shift is not merely about representation; it is about harnessing the full spectrum of national talent to foster a more prosperous economy.

