Relationships come with their fair share of drama especially when things fall apart.

With the scrutiny that their lives attract, Kenyan celebrities have made news when their relationships come to an end or encounter challenges.

Through different approaches, a number of them have succeeded in mending fences to achieve a better relationship beyond the breakup, resolving or handling the issues at the heart of their fallout.

Mulamwah: Every step to mend fences with Carol Sonnie counts

Mulamwah holds that the key to mending fences is in the goodwill of the two parties involved and their ability to not allow their ego to stand in their way.

Reflecting on his experience, the comedian and radio personality who attempted to mend fences with his aby mama noted that every step however big or small is key as long as both parties are in the right

Reunion ni kitu itafanyika with time. It’s about the coping mechanism, and people have different ones. So ni duty yako. I believe step zenye tumemake ni mingi na tutafika lakini hatutaki kurudi huko nyuma

As long as everybody is doing well, hiyo ndiyo maana. Unajua sometimes kuna scientist alisema sodium is very reactive ikiwa peke yake. So kuna vitu zikiwa peke yake hukuwa different. Sometimes things may work and other times they may not, but you keep praying. In the coming years, I hope things will fall into place

Size 8 & DJ Mo: The surprise factor & grand reunion

For Size 8 and DJ Mo, things fell apart in a spectacular way after 13 years of marriage that also saw them welcome two children.

It is Size 8 who took to her socials announcing the end of a union that inspired many during its lifetime.

Aware from the prying eyes of the public, the pair worked out their challenges and differences, culminating in a grand reunion that saw them renew their commitment to each other and catching many by surprise.

Their preferred approach was handling their issues maturely without washing their dirty linen in public or making their challenges dominate blogs and social media.

Jacque Maribe & Eric Omondi: Friends moving in to calm the storm

In 2021, Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe made news with their story of love, hate and deep secrets which unfolded as thety traded accusations on social media.

From allegations of being a deadbeat dad to how they met after a staff party that would leave them with a son, both Jacque and Eric gave their unfiltered accounts.

The pair's friends intervened and prevailed upon them to handle their issues differently, noting that it had gone overboard.

Among them was Simon Kabu who brokered a truce with the former TV star retreating to a private life away from the social media drama.

Samidoh & Edday

Mugithi Sensation Samidoh and his wife Edday Nderitu had a fallout in which the mother of three noted that she was not comfortable being in a polygamous arrangement, with Senator Karen Nyamu also involved with the singer.

Shortly afterwards, Edday relocated to the U.S. with her children and things went cold and quiet between them on social media.