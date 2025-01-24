3 life-changing things happening to Janet Mbugua on her birthday month

Veteran media personality Janet Mbugua has plenty of reasons to celebrate this January 2025, as the month has ushered in significant milestones in her life.

The seasoned journalist, philanthropist, and activist is not only celebrating her birthday but also marking her return to the media industry and the big screen. With so much happening, Janet has kicked off the year on a high note.

Janet Mbugua turns 41

On January 11, Janet celebrated her 41st birthday alongside her twin brother, Timothy Mbugua. Reflecting on life’s unpredictability, she expressed gratitude for the journey she’s travelled and the lessons learned along the way.

Janet’s birthday marked not just a new year in her life but also a time to embrace growth and new opportunities.

The mother of two took to social media to share her reflections, calling life a “riddle” that she continues to navigate with grace and resilience.

Janet features Netflix show

Before her birthday, Janet announced her participation in the Netflix show Kash Money, a six-part series set to premiere on January 31.

The show revolves around the Jenga family, whose lives are thrown into turmoil after the mysterious death of their patriarch, Joe Jenga. The drama unfolds with shocking revelations, power struggles, and hidden motives.

Janet plays a key role in the series, marking her return to acting after her last appearances in the Showmax drama Monica and King Kaka’s project 'Monkey Business'.

Fans are excited to see her back on the screen, with Kash Money promising gripping storytelling and powerful performances.

Janet joins Nation Media Group

One of Janet’s most significant milestones this month is her return to the media industry as she joins Nation Media Group (NMG).

Eight years after leaving Citizen TV, where she co-anchored prime-time news with Hussein Mohamed, Janet is back on the screens, ready to bring her expertise to a new audience.

NMG’s Head of Broadcasting, Simaloi Dajom, announced Janet’s appointment, describing her as a highly skilled journalist with a talent for engaging audiences across television, radio, and digital media.

Janet’s return to mainstream media is highly anticipated, given her impressive track record. At Citizen TV, she earned numerous accolades, including being named one of the top three news anchors in Kenya by the Media Council of Kenya.

In 2017, she was also listed among Business Daily Africa’s Top 40 Under 40 achievers.

Journey of impact & advocacy

Janet’s contributions extend beyond journalism. She is the founder of the Inua Dada Foundation, which advocates for the well-being of primary school girls in Kenya by addressing issues like access to education and menstrual health management.

In 2016, she was appointed the global brand ambassador for Lifebuoy’s Help a Child Reach 5 campaign, representing Kenya on the global stage.

Janet’s work has consistently amplified the voices of women and girls, highlighting her commitment to creating a more inclusive society.

Year of possibilities