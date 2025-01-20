4 key changes Rachael Otuoma is making after losing Ezekiel

Rachael Otuoma, the widow of former footballer Ezekiel Otuoma, has shared her plans to move on, days aftr buring her husband.

Ezekiel passed away on her birthday, December 21, leaving behind Rachael and a child, Kimberly Otuoma, who was introduced during his memorial service.

Shaving the head

In a TikTok live session, Rachael opened up about her next steps and how she plans to keep herself occupied during this difficult time.

As per Luo cultural traditions, widows are expected to remain at their husband’s home for three days after burial before leaving for other destinations. In some cases, widows also shave their heads as a symbolic gesture of a fresh start.

Rachael, while navigating her grief, revealed that she intends to honour some of these traditions. She plans to shave her head, signifying a new chapter in her life.

I need to get back to work. I’ll shave my head and start fresh

Finding work

Rachael expressed her struggle with the pain of losing her husband and shared that staying busy is crucial for her healing process.

“I want to stay busy; I can’t sit here alone. If I sit quietly, I keep thinking, and it hurts too much,” she said emotionally.

She plans to return to work and has already accpeetd a job she s supposed to work on.

Going on vacation

Rachael also revealed she has accepted a vacation offer from a company, which will allow her to momentarily escape the weight of her sorrow.

For Rachael, keeping her mind occupied is a way to manage the overwhelming emotions that come with her loss.

There’s also a vacation coming up that a company has offered us, and we’ll be going soon. I just want to keep moving, not sit around because those thoughts will kill me. I need to be busy

Moving to new house

In her TikTok live session, Rachael also disclosed her intention to move out of her current home. While it holds cherished memories of her life with Ezekiel, she believes that a fresh environment will help her focus on rebuilding her life.

“I’m planning to find a job and soon I’ll move out of this house,” she said.

Reflecting on her life as a widow

During her emotional session, Rachael reminisced about her husband and their life together. She expressed her disbelief over becoming a widow so early in her life.

“Lakini hii jina mjane yaani Otuoma amenipea mapema hivi surely?” she questioned, her face reflecting deep sadness.

Marriage filled with love & heartbreak

Ezekiel and Rachael’s marriage was a testament to love and resilience, but it was not without its challenges.

The couple faced a difficult journey in their quest to have children. They endured two miscarriages, a heartbreaking experience that left a void in their hearts.

Although the couple did not have children of their own, Ezekiel left behind a child, Kimberly, who was introduced during his memorial service.