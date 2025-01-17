TikToker exposes alleged financial woes of Otuoma’s baby mama

Just days after the burial of Kenyan footballer Ezekiel Otuoma, a woman named Nancy has come forward as his baby mama.

The revelation was made during a live TikTok session hosted by TikToker Diana Rose, where it was disclosed that Nancy is the mother of Otuoma’s daughter, Kimberly.

Nancy, who has kept a low profile until now, lives in humble conditions in a house made of iron sheets.

Where does Otuoma's baby mama live?

According to Diana Rose, Nancy resides in Umoja Estate, Nairobi, and works as a salonist, offering door-to-door hairdressing services.

The TikToker further claimed that although Nancy had a child with the late Ezekiel Otuoma, the two separated a long time ago.

Nancy later married another man, with whom she has another child. However, Diana revealed that Nancy separated with the said man in 2022. She further alleged that Nancy is struggling financially, citing that it is the reason she is using her daughter to get money. She shares several images of the lady and her daughter.

Nancy says she is content

During another live where Nancy was present, she described herself as content with her way of life. At the time of the session, she was visiting a neighbour, and when Nyako asked to see her TV, she moved to her own house to showcase her possessions.

She showed a broken TV screen and jokingly remarked, 'It works with one side'. She revealed that her daughter Kimberly, a form two student, had recently returned to school.

Nyako comes to Nancy’s aid

Although Nancy has remained private about her life, Diana Rose alleged that she was behind certain actions, including orchestrating online bullying against Otuoma's wife.

According to Diana, Nancy is not genuinely concerned about the child she had with Otuoma but is instead focused on financial gain.

Diana claimed to have voice recordings to support these allegations, explaining that she decided to reveal Nancy to the public to ensure people know her and to help protect Kimberly from any potential harm.

Nyako, on the other hand, strongly condemned those mocking Nancy’s living situation. “It’s wrong for people to parade Kimberly’s mum on TikTok and laugh at her. She may be living in a mabati house now, but she will rise above this,” Nyako declared.

Rachael Otuoma & Kimberly

Kimberly was formally introduced by Otuoma’s widow, Rachael, during the footballer’s memorial service on January 10. In a touching video shared online, Kimberly stood next to Rachael as they supported each other, visibly overwhelmed with grief.

This moment surprised many, given Rachael’s earlier statements about not being involved with Otuoma’s children from his previous relationships.

In July 2024, Rachael had expressed frustration over demands reportedly made by Nancy during Otuoma’s illness, asserting that his children were not her responsibility.

Despite the tensions, Rachael’s interaction with Kimberly during the memorial demonstrated warmth and a possible change in their relationship.

Observers noted the bond they shared, with many hoping for a peaceful coexistence moving forward.

Many are rallying behind her, offering words of encouragement and pledging financial aid to improve her living conditions.