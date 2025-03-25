5 Kenyan journalists we lost in 2025 but their work lives on

The Kenyan media industry has suffered a series of heartbreaking losses since the start of 2025, with both veteran and young journalists passing away within months of each other.

From iconic broadcasters who shaped the industry to rising stars with promising futures, these losses have left a significant void in newsrooms across the country.

As colleagues, fans, and loved ones come to terms with these departures, we take a moment to honour the lives and contributions of the journalists who have left an indelible mark on Kenya’s media landscape.

1. Nick Mudimba - Dynamic sports journalist

On March 23, 2025, the industry lost Nick Mudimba, a senior journalist at CGTN Africa. Mudimba collapsed at his home in Syokimau, Machakos County, while with his family. Reports indicate that he had been unwell and was undergoing treatment for high uric acid levels.

However, despite following his prescribed medication, he suddenly collapsed and began convulsing. Efforts to save him were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at home.

Mudimba, known for his deep passion for sports reporting, had built a distinguished career spanning various top media houses.

Before joining CGTN Africa as a senior reporter, he worked with KTN and Switch TV, where his engaging storytelling and in-depth analysis made him a household name.

His ability to break down complex sporting events for viewers made him a favourite among Kenyan sports lovers.

2. Fredrick Parsayo - Young and promising talent

Just days before Mudimba’s passing, Fredrick Parsayo, a young journalist working in KBC’s editorial department, was found dead at his home in Kinoo, Kikuyu Constituency, on March 21, 2025.

KBC announced his passing but stated that the cause of death remained unclear, prompting an investigation

Parsayo had joined KBC in 2021, fresh from the University of Nairobi (UoN), where he had specialised in Broadcast Media.

His talent and commitment to storytelling had already made him a rising star in the industry, and his colleagues admired his work ethic.

3. Leonard Mambo Mbotela – The legendary voice

The Kenyan media industry also bid farewell to one of its most influential voices, Leonard Mambo Mbotela, who passed away on February 7, 2025, at the age of 85.

His younger brother, Donald Mbotela, revealed that the veteran journalist had been battling pneumonia and low blood pressure before his passing

Mbotela’s name remains synonymous with the legendary programme "Je, Huu Ni Ungwana?", which educated and entertained audiences for decades.

His remarkable broadcasting career began at Voice of Kenya (now KBC), where his distinctive voice and engaging storytelling made him a national treasure.

Beyond the media, Mbotela was a member of the National Heroes Council, using his influence to promote national values and historical preservation. His passing marked the end of an era for Kenyan journalism.

4. Njoroge Mwaura – The anchor who redefined news presentation

Veteran journalist Kamau Njoroge, passed away on February 24, 2025, at the age of 74, after undergoing surgery.

Njoroge was a pioneer in the evolution of Kenyan television news. He started his career at KBC before moving to KTN, where he became a leading figure in news anchoring and political analysis.

His authoritative delivery and insightful commentary influenced many upcoming journalists.

Many in the media industry credit him for mentoring the next generation of broadcasters, ensuring his legacy lives on through the journalists he inspired.

5. Rasna Warah – Powerful voice in journalism

On January 11, 2025, veteran journalist Rasna Warah succumbed to cancer at the age of 63. Warah was widely regarded as one of the most thought-provoking columnists and writers in Kenya.

She had an extensive career with Nation Media Group (NMG), where she wrote a popular op-ed column for the Daily Nation. Beyond NMG, her work appeared in The East African, The Elephant, The Mail & Guardian, The Guardian (UK), and Africa is a Country, among others.

Her writings often focused on human rights, urban development, and social justice, making her a bold and respected voice in African journalism.

Lasting legacy in Kenyan journalism

The loss of these talented journalists in 2025 has left a significant gap in Kenya’s media industry. From seasoned broadcasters who shaped the industry to young reporters who were just beginning to make their mark, each of them contributed uniquely to the country’s media landscape.

Their voices may be silent, but their impact remains through the stories they told, the journalists they mentored, and the inspiration they provided to aspiring media professionals.