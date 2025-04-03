9 Kenyan actors who owned the Alejandro role

If you’re a fan of telenovelas, you know the "Alejandro" type—the charming, romantic lead who steals hearts with his passionate love and unwavering devotion.

In Kenya’s film and television industry, several actors have taken on such roles and left a lasting impression.

From their undeniable chemistry on screen to their ability to make fans believe in true love, these actors have proven that romance is alive in Kenyan entertainment.

Let’s take a look at some of the Kenyan actors who have embraced and completely owned the Alejandro role.

1. Pascal Tokodi

Talk about the GOAT of Kenyan acting without mentioning Pascal Tokodi, and you’re definitely missing out!

The award-winning actor, singer, and entertainer made his debut in the industry in 2012 and has since become a household name.

Pascal is known for his ability to take on diverse roles—whether it’s being the hilarious guy ('Disconnect'), the cunning character ('Makosa Ni Yangu'), or the ultimate romantic lead.

In 'Selina', a Kenyan telenovela, he played Nelson, a wealthy man who falls in love with Selina, played by Celestine Gachuhi.

Their love story was filled with challenges, but their undeniable chemistry made them one of the most loved on-screen couples.

Pascal embodied the Alejandro role so well that fans couldn’t help but swoon over his character.

2. Andrew Levi

Andrew Levi is another actor who has taken on the Alejandro role and nailed it. In 'Becky', a Citizen TV drama, he plays Junior—a laid-back, educated, passionate, and kind-hearted son from a wealthy family.

Junior falls in love with Becky (played by Lucy Maina), a woman from a humble background. Despite societal expectations and class differences, he does everything to keep their love alive.

His portrayal of an understanding and devoted lover has made fans adore his character.

3. Blessing Lung’aho

Blessing Lung’aho is no stranger to playing romantic leads. His role in 'Zora' as Madiba cemented his status as one of Kenya’s top actors in the telenovela space.

His ability to balance charm, vulnerability, and strength makes him a perfect fit for the Alejandro role.

Whether he’s navigating love triangles, family drama, or personal struggles, Blessing delivers performances that keep audiences glued to their screens.

His portrayal of Madiba made fans fall in love with his character’s resilience and deep emotional connection to the women in his life: Zora (Sarah Hassan) and Nana (Jackie Matubia).

4. Fidel Maithya

Fidel Maithya’s role as Mark in 'Neema' is the ultimate definition of "actions speak louder than words."

Mark is a kind, polite, and innocent man who is deeply in love with Neema (Celestine Nyagah).

Despite his strong feelings, Mark struggles to express his emotions directly. However, his actions prove just how much he cares.

From small gestures of kindness to support, he embodies the true meaning of love and devotion. Fans of the show can’t help but root for him, hoping he finally gets his happily ever after.

5. Lenana Kariba

Lenana Kariba has built a reputation as one of Kenya’s most polished romantic leads. He has starred in multiple productions, including 'Single Kiasi', 'Family Vacation', and 'Kash Money', where he showcased his versatility by playing a revenge-driven character.

What makes Lenana a perfect Alejandro is his refined, intelligent, and charming presence on screen.

Whether he’s playing the ideal boyfriend or a conflicted lover, he brings an undeniable appeal to his roles.

6. Brian Ogana

Brian Ogana, famously known as Luwi in 'Maria', took on the Alejandro role and made it unforgettable.

Luwi is the last-born son in the wealthy Hausa family, and he falls deeply in love with Maria, a young, uneducated orphan from the ghetto.

However, their love faces numerous obstacles, including Luwi’s manipulative wife, Sofia, and a web of family secrets.

Despite all the chaos, Luwi remains devoted to Maria, fighting for their love against all odds. This role made him a fan favourite, and his chemistry with Maria kept viewers hooked throughout the show.

7. Mike Makori

Mike Makori, popularly known as Lwanda from 'Zari', plays a man who finds himself caught between two sisters—Lola(Brenda Wairimu) and Nina(Sarah Hassan).

While he initially seems unsure, he eventually chooses Nina, and their love story unfolds with all the drama and passion that make for a great romantic lead.

Mike’s transition from TV presenting to acting has been impressive, and his role in Zari proves that he can take on complex characters with ease.

8. Nick Mutuma

Nick Mutuma has been a staple in Kenyan TV since 2008, consistently taking on roles where his characters evolve and grow.

From local favourites like 'Tabasamu' and Changes to continental hits such as MTV’s 'Shuga', he has steadily built an impressive career and a loyal fanbase.

Known for his effortless charm, Nick has perfected the art of playing the romantic lead. He has showcased his "Mr Lover Man" energy in films and series like 'You Again' alongside Tanzania’s Mimi Mars, 'Disconnect', and 'Simply Daisy', among others.

His ability to bring depth and authenticity to these roles has cemented his status as one of Kenya’s go-to actors for love stories.

9. Eddie Gathegi

Eddie Gathegi may be better known for his Hollywood roles, but his versatility as an actor means he has taken on romantic characters as well.

With appearances in productions like 'Twilight, X-Men: First Class', 'The Blacklist', and 'Into the Badlands', he has showcased his ability to adapt to various roles—including those with emotional depth and passion.

While he often plays intense or mysterious characters, his screen presence and charisma make him a natural fit for the Alejandro role.

It would be interesting to see him take on a full-fledged romantic lead in a future Kenyan or international film.

Kenya’s film and television industry continues to grow, producing talented actors who can take on the romantic lead role and completely own it.