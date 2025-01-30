Amber Ray's take on claims Rapudo got another woman pregnant while with her

Kenyan businesswoman and socialite Faith Makau, popularly known as Amber Ray, has addressed reports that her partner, Kennedy Rapudo, has fathered a child with another woman, aside from his known baby mamas.

While addressing her ongoing feud with ex-co-wife Amira, Amber admitted that she once vowed never to do certain things but ended up doing them anyway. She added that if the rumours were true, she would have to wait and see how she would react.

Amber Ray defends her marriage to Jamal

In a recent interview, Amber Ray talked about various aspects of her life including her marriage to ex husband Jama Roho Safi. The mother of two addressed the ongoing tension between her and Amira, making it clear that their relationship will never be repaired. This acme shortly after Amira called her a hypocrite.

According to Amber, Amira was the one who started their public feud, taking their marital issues to social media in an attempt to tarnish her reputation.

That will never happen. Not in this life, maybe in another life. Yes, I was married as a second wife, and a lot happened, but she is the one who brought the drama online thinking it would destroy me.

She further argued that Amira had no right to judge her for becoming Jamal’s second wife since Muslim law allows men to marry up to four wives.

Okay, maybe she was right that I knew Jamal was married, but at the end of the day, he is a Muslim, and he is allowed to marry up to four wives. I was his second wife, not his side chick. He publicly acknowledged me as his wife, and he never left Amira. Amira also got married under the same law, so why should she think she was more of a wife than me?

Jamal had another child with another woman while married to Amira

Amber Ray also revealed that before she entered Jamal’s life, he had another child with a different woman while still married to Amira.

However, Amira never left him at that time, raising questions about why she only took issue when Amber became Jamal’s second wife.

Before I came into the picture, Jamal already had a child with another woman, and Amira was still there. Why didn’t she leave? Why isn’t she obsessed with that other woman? It has been four years, and she’s still throwing shades here and there. Move on! I don’t owe her any explanation. I was a second wife, you were a first wife, married under the same law, what makes you think you were more of a wife than me?

According to Amber, Amira's issue was not about Jamal having another woman but about the fact that she was the woman in question.

People are hypocrites out here. They pretend too much. I am not the first or the last woman to be married as a second wife. These things happen; mine was just in the limelight.

Amber Ray reacts to rumours about Rapudo having another child

Lately, there have been rumours that Amber Ray’s current partner, Kennedy Rapudo, has a child with another woman.

When asked about how she would handle the situation if it turned out to be true, Amber said she would deal with it when the time comes.

I don’t know how I would react to that. I have done things I never thought I would do, so I’ll cross that bridge when I get there. And if he has a child, let him bring them, and we will raise them together.

Amber Ray’s advice to women

Amber Ray took the opportunity to advise women on self-love and mental health in relationships. She encouraged women to prioritise themselves and walk away from situations that are no longer serving them.

If something is not working for you, move on. Women should love themselves more. As much as you want to be loved, put yourself first. Men are unpredictable; they can wake up and leave you at any time. If that happens, you need to be able to continue with your life.

Amber Ray has been in several high-profile relationships and breakups, including Jamal, Zaheer Jhanda, and Sierra Leonean basketball player Ibrahim Kabba.