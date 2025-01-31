Anastasia Kirathe: 6 little-known facts about fierce Jojo of 'Neema' series

The Kenyan TV series 'Neema' has taken the local entertainment industry by storm, introducing viewers to a mix of fresh and familiar faces.

Produced by Jiffy Pictures, the show premiered on June 10, 2024, replacing 'Becky' in the highly coveted 7:30 PM weekday slot.

With its compelling themes of betrayal, intrigue, and family struggles, 'Neema' has quickly built a dedicated fan base.

One of the standout stars of the series is Anastasia Kirathe, who plays Jojo, a strong-willed young girl grappling with her father’s abandonment.

In the show, Jojo often blames her mother, Neema, for their family’s struggles, creating intense and emotional scenes. But who is Anastasia Kirathe in real life?

Background & education

Jojo, born Anastasia Kirathe still lives with her parents and does not yet own a home. The 21-year-old actress is an alumna of Moi Girls Eldoret, where she honed her skills in performance and storytelling.

Currently, she is a university student pursuing a degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering. In her family, she has only one sibling, a sister.

Outside of acting, she is also a content creator, model, and brand influencer, leveraging her talents to engage with a broad audience.

Journey into acting

Anastasia’s passion for acting started at a young age. Her first experience was in class six, during a Vacation Bible School programme. She took part in a small skit related to church activities and was unexpectedly given the lead role.

"I had never acted before, but a lady told me I was such a good actress," Anastasia recalls while answering her fans questions on YouTube. "That’s when I knew I wanted to act."

Encouraged by this feedback, she continued acting throughout high school, refining her craft and building confidence on stage.

After completing secondary school, she pursued acting more seriously, preparing herself for professional opportunities.

Landing the role of Jojo in 'Neema'

For Anastasia, securing the role of Jojo was a significant breakthrough. She attended an audition, and after a successful first round, she was called back for a second audition. To her delight, she was offered the role.

The transition into mainstream television has been an exciting journey for her. However, she maintains that fame has not changed her personality.

"I don’t think much has changed for me. I am still the same person—just that now, more people know me. I still talk to people the same way," she says.

She expresses deep gratitude for the opportunity, sometimes feeling overwhelmed when she reflects on her journey.

"Sometimes I think I’m not even aware that I’m Jojo. I’m just working and doing my job. But when I think about it, I get shocked," she admits.

On set, Anastasia has built strong friendships with her co-stars, particularly Fidel Maithya 'Mark', Kwamboka, and Prince Jude 'Jayden', whom she gets along with the most.

Addressing relationship rumours

Since rising to fame, many fans have been curious about Anastasia’s relationship status, with particular speculation about her connection to co-star Jayden.

However, she has made it clear that, while she values her friendships with her castmates, she is not in a romantic relationship with Jayden.

"Currently, where I am at, I’m happy with my relationship status, and I don’t plan on changing it for a while," she stated.

Future of her acting career

While Anastasia is currently balancing school and acting, she has no plans of stepping away from the screen anytime soon.

"Acting is my career, and I plan on continuing it. I love it, and moving forward, there’s no turning back," she affirms.

With great ambitions, she envisions herself as one of the biggest stars in the world, winning international awards and taking on even more significant roles.