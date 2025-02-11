Media personality and comedian Oga Obinna has lost another cherished team member just months after Dem Wa Facebook went her separate way.
This time, comedian Baba Kaunty, formerly Mama Kaunty, has decided to part ways with the popular Obinna Show, which airs every Monday on Obinna TV.
Baba Kaunty has finally spoken out about the decision, putting to rest speculations that he was fired.
Why Baba Kaunty left Obinna Show
Speaking in a YouTube video, Baba Kaunty explained that it was a difficult decision that he had been contemplating for months. He clarified that the decision was entirely his own and not influenced by anyone else.
It was my own choice. No one decided for me. It was a critical and tough decision. I’ve been thinking about it since the year began, but I didn’t know how to approach Obinna.
Despite his reservations about addressing the issue publicly, he felt compelled to speak up to prevent any misunderstandings.
Sikuwa nataka kuaddress hii kitu coz sikuwa nataka kuiongelea. But because sitaki kutrend for bad reasons, I have to talk about it.
Baba Kaunty revealed that scheduling conflicts were one of the primary reasons for his departure. He is currently undertaking a training programme that coincides with the show's airing on Mondays.
You know mi sipendi kukosana na watu. I'm always a vibe... There are things i wanted to do on every Mondays and the show also airs on Mondays. There are some training that I am undertaking or like three four months.
Kazi ya mtu lazimu uheshimu. Oga ndio anajua vision ya show yake... Mi nilipata ikiwa Kula Kula show. Obinna akaupgrade to now Obinna Show and am so happy for him.
Praise for Obinna & his mentorship
Baba Kaunty had nothing but praise for Obinna, describing him as a great mentor and brother. He appreciated the learning opportunities provided by the show and expressed gratitude for Obinna's support.
He took me in like a brother. We did a lot of things together. His platform is the best for mentoring. When you are there, you learn a lot. The management is very serious, but I was not under any contract. Tulikuwa tunasaidiana kama mandugu.
He also addressed the rumours that he had been fired, emphasising that the decision to leave was solely his and not a result of any fallout.
Sometimes it's not easy to say goodbye... But kuna watu watasema ooh nilivutwa ooh. But it was a shock for him. I texted him, I wrote him a letter and expressed my feelings. Hiyo siku Omosh alinipigia simu mob but milishindwa kujibu. Hata sahi for the last two weeks I have not received some calls because kuna uzito fulani.
But I have come to address this issue ndio mtu asiseme Obinna ni mbaya... No he's a good person. He texted me and I just told him I wish you well.
Pamela takes over Baba Kaunty’s role
Baba Kaunty revealed that he had even suggested a replacement for his role on the show. He personally contacted Pamela, a comedian who had previously appeared as a guest on the show.
I knew I was leaving, so before I wrote that letter, I contacted Pamela. I had thought about it—who would take my part? I felt she was a good fit an perhaps it's God who used me to enable her get the chance.
Pamela has since taken over his role, serving drinks to the host and guests during the show.
Future plans & new ventures
Baba Kaunty is now focusing on new projects and personal growth. He shared his plans to work on content with children in Kibera through his foundation, Baba County Initiative.
I want to venture into other things because I also do some other stuff. I have a foundation called Baba County Initiative. This year, I want to create content with the kids in Kibera.
Additionally, he plans to take some courses to further his personal and professional development.
Gratitude & best wishes
Despite the emotional weight of leaving the show, Baba Kaunty maintained a positive outlook and extended his best wishes to Obinna and the entire team.
As I always say, whether I’m there or not, the show must go on. I just told Obinna I wish him well.
His departure marks the end of a fruitful collaboration, but fans can look forward to seeing Baba Kaunty explore new horizons and make a positive impact through his foundation and creative projects.