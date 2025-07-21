Inside 'Qware': Kenya’s new corporate thriller premieres on Maisha Magic Plus

On Sunday, July 20, 2025, Kenyan audiences were introduced to 'Qware', a new drama-thriller that premiered at 7:30 pm East Africa Time on Maisha Magic Plus .

The series will air weekly, with new episodes released every Sunday evening.

The story behind Qware

'Qware' is a corporate thriller set in Nairobi’s elite circles.

The story revolves around the murder of Saul Simba, the patriarch of the Qware corporate dynasty, and the subsequent framing of his daughter, Leila Simba, for the crime.

Gerald Langiri portrays Saul Simba in 'Qware'

The plot follows Leila’s fight to prove her innocence while navigating the treacherous power struggles within her own family.

Edwin Mulima, the producer of 'Qware', spoke about the inspiration behind the series, highlighting how it draws from real-life power struggles within wealthy families in Kenya.

He has stated that his goal was to bring an intelligent and layered drama to Kenyan television that goes beyond typical soap operas by exploring themes of betrayal, injustice, and the fight to reclaim one’s legacy.

Complex family conflict

The lead role of Leila Simba is portrayed by Vanessa Okeyo. Her character is a young woman thrust into the centre of a complex family conflict and business rivalry.

Silayio Neema as Elsa Simba, Vanessa Okeyo as Leila Simba and Gerald Langiri as Saul Simba

Central to the story is the conflict between Leila and her uncle, who is determined to take control of the family empire.

The series delves into themes of wealth, betrayal, justice, and the fight for legacy.

Produced by Naota Media, the show is directed by Ashford Kirimi and Davis Nato, with a writing team comprising several Kenyan creatives.

Gerald Langiri and Bonke Reinhard in 'Qware' as Saul Simba and SJ Simba

The production aims to offer a fresh genre to local audiences by blending the intrigue of corporate drama with the emotional depth of family betrayal.

Nairobi serves as a significant backdrop for the series, with its contrasts of opulent estates and corporate towers reflecting the world in which the story unfolds.

The show explores the complexities of power and privilege, presenting a narrative grounded in the realities of Kenya’s social and economic landscape.

READ ALSO: 6 Kenyan Films on Netflix that celebrate family stories

Where and how to watch

Viewers can watch 'Qware' on Maisha Magic Plus .

The series is also available on the DStv Stream and GOtv Stream apps, providing on-demand access for subscribers.

The release of 'Qware' marks an expansion in the diversity of Kenyan television content.

Bonke Reinhard and Elle Ciru star in 'Qware' as SJ Simba and Victoria Simba

It steps beyond the traditional soap operas and family dramas that have dominated local programming to present a thriller with layered storytelling and a focus on contemporary issues relevant to the audience.

The production company has emphasised its intention to tell stories that reflect Kenya’s evolving media landscape.

By introducing a corporate thriller set within familiar cultural and social contexts, 'Qware' seeks to engage viewers with a narrative that combines suspense, drama, and character-driven storytelling.

New episodes of 'Qware' continue to be released weekly on Sunday evenings, allowing viewers to follow the unfolding drama in real time.

The show offers Kenyan audiences a new kind of drama, centred on a strong female lead caught in a high-stakes battle over family, power, and justice.